Home / All Things Geek / Sneak Up on Diamond Comics’ 40th Anniversary with Snake Eyes!

Sneak Up on Diamond Comics’ 40th Anniversary with Snake Eyes!

Go! Joe!

by Leave a Comment

Look out, Cobra! The Joe team’s ninja commando Snake Eyes returns to the Gallery Diorama line for Diamond Comics’ 40th anniversary. It’s the DCD 40th GI Joe Gallery Snake Eyes Animated PVC Diorama, and it’s available for pre-order now!

Depicting the silent warrior in his cartoon colors, sword raised as he and his pet wolf Timber race across a battlefield, this Gallery Diorama stands approximately 10 inches tall. It comes packaged in a full-color window box and is made of high-quality PVC. Now you know, and knowing is half the battle! Yoooo Joe! 

​Pre-order today for late summer shipping!

Store link:

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/snake-eyes-animated-gallery-diorama-dcd-40th-anniversary-exclusive/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo Credit-Diamond Select Toys

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

