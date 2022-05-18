Sneak Up on Diamond Comics’ 40th Anniversary with Snake Eyes!

Look out, Cobra! The Joe team’s ninja commando Snake Eyes returns to the Gallery Diorama line for Diamond Comics’ 40th anniversary. It’s the DCD 40th GI Joe Gallery Snake Eyes Animated PVC Diorama, and it’s available for pre-order now!
Depicting the silent warrior in his cartoon colors, sword raised as he and his pet wolf Timber race across a battlefield, this Gallery Diorama stands approximately 10 inches tall. It comes packaged in a full-color window box and is made of high-quality PVC. Now you know, and knowing is half the battle! Yoooo Joe!
Pre-order today for late summer shipping!
Store link:
https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/snake-eyes-animated-gallery-diorama-dcd-40th-anniversary-exclusive/
Photo Credit-Diamond Select Toys