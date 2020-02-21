Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / All Things Geek / NYTOYFAIR2020 News: Spin Master Kicks Off 2020 with a Heroic DC and Batman Toy Reveal!

NYTOYFAIR2020 News: Spin Master Kicks Off 2020 with a Heroic DC and Batman Toy Reveal!

Spin Master is bringing its unique twist to innovative products to it’s new toy licensees for the iconic Batman franchise and other DC Super Heroes including action figures, remote control vehicles, water toys, games and puzzles!

by Leave a Comment

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children’s entertainment company, launched a new line of DC toys featuring Batman, beginning its licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC!

The first of the new DC items hit shelves in January at all major retailers. With meticulous attention to detail and stylized sculpts combined with Batman’s iconic crime-fighting accessories for added surprise and play value, this toy line will offer new play experiences and delight fans around the world!

I was blown away by the 4” inch Batman figures I just happened upon in my local Walgreens. You just don’t see this kind of detail or care in “4-inch figures anymore.
With such reasonable price points and play versatility that attracts kids and Batman geeks (guilty)

Spin Master is rightfully proud of their efforts –   

“For generations, children around the world have been entertained and inspired by DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, and now Spin Master has the unique opportunity to bring these characters to life for collectors and kids alike,” said Adam Hyman, senior director of marketing for boys licensed brands.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the first collection of our epic DC line, fusing Spin Master’s unique innovation with the world’s greatest superheroes and supervillains.

“Our team worked closely with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch what retail buyers are calling the most innovative DC and Batman toy line they’ve ever seen. This is just the beginning.”

 

Batman is a hero for all.  Not only does he use his exemplary crime fighting skills to protect Gotham City from the most notorious super villains, he has created an arsenal of innovative and tech-savvy gadgets and vehicles to help save the day, We’re excited to partner with Spin Master to bring Batman’s adventures to life with their innovative toys.

– Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

 

The line-up will include a number of action-oriented toys inspired by Batman’s 80-year legacy that celebrates him as the #1 DC Super Hero!

The level of detailed sculpting, 11 points of articulation, real costume fabric cape, blind-box super-rare accessories and rare, metallic paint jobs make these 4” figures ideal for collectors!

Fans can expect to find the following:

Batman 4″ Figures: Kids can reenact missions with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission. 

Reveal three mission-specific accessories (including rare and super rare) with unique finishes like translucent, neon, shiny titanium, and metallic. Ages 3+, $7.99 (1 pack), $15.99 USD (2 pack).

Batman 4” Mega Gear:   Slide the Mega Gear armor onto your 4” figure with 11 points of articulation to prepare for battle.

To activate Batman’s Mega Gear, press the back to transform and open the wings so you can patrol the skies of Gotham City! Easily fold the wings back up to continue your missions on the streets. Ages 3+, $12.99 USD.

Batman 12″ Deluxe Figures: Gotham City will be protected from criminals like The Joker and Harley Quinn thanks to the heroic team of Batman and Robin.

Each 12” figure (6 to collect) has 11 points of articulation featuring detailed sculpting with comic book styling. Ages 3+, $9.99 USD.

Batman Batmobile – 2-in-1: The 2-in-1 Batmobile is equipped with everything Batman needs to bring justice to criminals of Gotham City.

Batman is ready for action with his Batmobile and his Batboat, which stays hidden until it’s ready to be deployed. Fits 4-inch figure. Ages 3+, $19.99 USD.

Batman Voice-Changing Mask: Imagine what it’s like to be the Caped Crusader by sounding just like him with this voice-changing mask.

Includes over 15 phrases and light-up eyes. Ages 3+, $29.99 USD.

Spin Master continues to build a strong portfolio of evergreen licensed brands and was recently recognized for its leadership in licensing by Kidscreen, who named Spin Master #1 on the 2019 Hot 50 Companies ranking, repeating the company’s first-place finish for licensing in 2018.

Remember, these figures retail for $7.99! If you can find these Batman Gold Chase figures? Pick. Them. Up. The price is only going up on these figures for collectors of the 1st wave!

I look forward to previewing these exciting new offerings by SpinMaster & DC new licensing partnership as I feature the first wave at New York ToyFair 2020 and second wave of Batman and other DC heroes & villains products as they are made available for unboxing & review!

The packaging is super collector friendly, open and mercifully easily stackable! Nice work Spin Master!

Follow me on Instagram at @instayarde and here All Things Geek @The Good Men Project!

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

