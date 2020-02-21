NYTOYFAIR2020 News: Spin Master Kicks Off 2020 with a Heroic DC and Batman Toy Reveal!

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children’s entertainment company, launched a new line of DC toys featuring Batman, beginning its licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC!

The first of the new DC items hit shelves in January at all major retailers. With meticulous attention to detail and stylized sculpts combined with Batman’s iconic crime-fighting accessories for added surprise and play value, this toy line will offer new play experiences and delight fans around the world!



I was blown away by the 4” inch Batman figures I just happened upon in my local Walgreens. You just don’t see this kind of detail or care in “4-inch figures anymore.

With such reasonable price points and play versatility that attracts kids and Batman geeks (guilty)

Spin Master is rightfully proud of their efforts –

“For generations, children around the world have been entertained and inspired by DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, and now Spin Master has the unique opportunity to bring these characters to life for collectors and kids alike,” said Adam Hyman, senior director of marketing for boys licensed brands.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the first collection of our epic DC line, fusing Spin Master’s unique innovation with the world’s greatest superheroes and supervillains.



“Our team worked closely with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch what retail buyers are calling the most innovative DC and Batman toy line they’ve ever seen. This is just the beginning.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Batman is a hero for all. Not only does he use his exemplary crime fighting skills to protect Gotham City from the most notorious super villains, he has created an arsenal of innovative and tech-savvy gadgets and vehicles to help save the day, We’re excited to partner with Spin Master to bring Batman’s adventures to life with their innovative toys. – Maryellen Zarakas, senior vice president, franchise management and marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The line-up will include a number of action-oriented toys inspired by Batman’s 80-year legacy that celebrates him as the #1 DC Super Hero!

Fans can expect to find the following:

Batman 4″ Figures: Kids can reenact missions with the Batman 4-Inch Action Figures with 11 points of articulation! Inside each package, discover a collector card that uncovers your mission.

Batman 4” Mega Gear: Slide the Mega Gear armor onto your 4” figure with 11 points of articulation to prepare for battle.

Batman 12″ Deluxe Figures: Gotham City will be protected from criminals like The Joker and Harley Quinn thanks to the heroic team of Batman and Robin.



Batman Batmobile – 2-in-1: The 2-in-1 Batmobile is equipped with everything Batman needs to bring justice to criminals of Gotham City.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Batman Voice-Changing Mask: Imagine what it’s like to be the Caped Crusader by sounding just like him with this voice-changing mask.

Spin Master continues to build a strong portfolio of evergreen licensed brands and was recently recognized for its leadership in licensing by Kidscreen, who named Spin Master #1 on the 2019 Hot 50 Companies ranking, repeating the company’s first-place finish for licensing in 2018.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I look forward to previewing these exciting new offerings by SpinMaster & DC new licensing partnership as I feature the first wave at New York ToyFair 2020 and second wave of Batman and other DC heroes & villains products as they are made available for unboxing & review!

Follow me on Instagram at @instayarde and here All Things Geek @The Good Men Project!