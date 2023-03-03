Storm Reid Stars in MISSING, Available on Digital March 7, Blu-ray & DVD March 28

SYNOPSIS

From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

BONUS MATERIALS

BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL

• Deleted Scenes

• Hunting for the MISSING Easter Eggs

• Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes:

◦ Storm Reid and the Challenge of MISSING

◦ Misdirects, Online Crimes and the Social Media Mystery

◦ The Screens that Rule Our Lives

• Filmmaker Commentary

DVD

• Behind-The-Scenes Featurettes:

◦ Storm Reid and the Challenge of MISSING

◦ Misdirects, Online Crimes and the Social Media Mystery

◦ The Screens that Rule Our Lives

• Filmmaker Commentary

Blu-ray™ and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CAST AND CREW

Directed By: Will Merrick and Nick Johnson

Screenplay By: Nick Johnson & Will Merrick

Produced By: Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian, Aneesh Chaganty

Executive Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Adam Sidman, Jo Henriquez

Cast: Storm Reid, Nia Long, Joaquim De Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney

SPECS

Runtime: Approx. 110 minutes

Rating: PG-13: Some Strong Violence, Language, Teen Drinking and Thematic Material.

Blu-ray™: Feature: 1080p High Definition / 1.78:1 • Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD MA, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish, English & French (Doublé au Québec) – Audio Description Tracks 5.1 Dolby Digital • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Mastered in High Definition.

DVD: Feature: 1.78:1 Anamorphic Widescreen • Audio: English, French (Doublé au Québec), Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English & French (Doublé au Québec) • Audio Description Tracks Stereo • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Spanish • Color • Some of the information in the above listing may not apply to Special Features.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Twitter: @SearchingMovie

Instagram: @SearchingMovie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SearchingMovie/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/sonypictureshomeent

Hashtag: #MissingMovie

All art- Sony Pictures Home Entertainment