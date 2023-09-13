THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE HITS THE MARK FOR FANS OF THAT TEXAS BLOOD—RUSHED BACK TO PRINT!

That Texas Blood duo Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips have another hit on their hands with their new Western miniseries The Enfield Gang Massacre. The series’ debut issue has sold out completely at the distributor level and will be rushed back to print this week in order to keep up with escalating reorder activity.

The reprint issue will also feature new cover art by Sean Phillips (Night Fever, Reckless).

“Talk about going out with a bang, huh? Hard to believe it, but we have sold out of the first issue of The Enfield Gang Massacre. But there’s one thing y’all should know by now—you can’t keep Enfield down,” said Condon. “Jacob and I are incredibly excited to see this first issue go back to print, especially with a brand-new cover by the likes of Sean Phillips. If you missed out on the first printing, make sure you set your sights on this reprint because you won’t want to miss where our Wild West miniseries is headed.”

The Enfield Gang Massacre drops readers back in Ambrose County, Texas—but 150 years in the past! Gunslinging action meets dark frontier drama in this original Western thriller, as Montgomery Enfield and his gang of outlaws find themselves in the crosshairs of an aging Texas Ranger and a newborn county that’s hungry for law.

The Enfield Gang Massacre #1, second printing (Lunar Code 0923IM810) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 4.

The Enfield Gang Massacre #2 (Lunar Code 0723IM318) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, September 13.

The Enfield Gang Massacre #3 (Lunar Code 0823IM375) and The Enfield Gang Massacre #3 “The Walking Dead Team-Up” variant (Lunar Code 0823IM376) will also be available at comic book shopson Wednesday, October 4.

That Texas Blood volumes 1-3 are available in trade paperback now.

Both The Enfield Gang Massacre and That Texas Blood are available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

About Image Comics:

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher formed by a group of bestselling artists and has gone on to become the second largest comics publisher in the United States.



The company currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, style, and format imaginable. Its titles run the gamut of science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime, humor, and are created by the top artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.

all Art – Image Comics