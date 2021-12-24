Get Daily Email
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Official Exclusive “Lord of the Rings” 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Celebration Rap Video!

Celebrate the “#1Trilly” on its 20th Anniversary!

by Leave a Comment

If you haven’t seen this yet. You’re welcome! Thanks to Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving,Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick for helping Stephen Colbert & Jon Batiste honor the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s epic movie trilogy with this equally-epic rap video.

The #1 night series airs Monday through Friday, 11:35 PM – 12:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, streams live and on demand on Paramount+, and available in audio form as a daily podcast, THE LATE SHOW POD SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT.

Happy Holidays!

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

