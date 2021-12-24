The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Official Exclusive “Lord of the Rings” 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Celebration Rap Video!

If you haven’t seen this yet. You’re welcome! Thanks to Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving,Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick for helping Stephen Colbert & Jon Batiste honor the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s epic movie trilogy with this equally-epic rap video.
