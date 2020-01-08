The New Mutants 2020 Trailer

SO WHO ARE “THE NEW MUTANTS?”

The New Mutants is an upcoming horror film in the superhero genre, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

It was initially developed to be an installment of the X-Men film series before Disney bought FOX.

Directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by himself and Knate Lee, and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga.

In the film, a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves and escape.

WHY SHOULD I CARE?

Glad you asked, The new trailer, below, incorporated the changes made to the film following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, was released yesterday. Here it is!

Boone sent this trailer to Bill Sienkiewicz one of the original artists of The original New Mutants Marvel Comic. ( A personal hero of my son who loves his run and I had the pleasure to interview at last years NYCC ), and the comic book artist praised it as “phenomenal”.

He stated that the horror elements of the film were still present in the trailer, but that it now also appeared to have been influenced by the style of Disney’s Marvel Studios who he said had appeared to give the latest version of the film “the blessings of Marvel”.

SO WHO’S IN IT?

Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik:

A Russian mutant with sorcery powers, who “uses teleportation discs to travel” and wields the “Soulsword” Manifestation of Illyana Rasputina‘s dark soul while she was trapped in Limbo. She is the sister of Colossus, a member of the X-Men seen in previous films in the series.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane:

A Scottish mutant “struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf”.

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball:

An American mutant “who can propel himself into the air and is invulnerable while doing so”.

Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot:

A Brazilian mutant “with the ability to manipulate solar energy”.

Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage:

A Native American mutant “who has the power to create illusions drawn from the fears and desires of a person’s mind”.

Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes:

A mentor to the group, and a medical doctor “who has the ability to generate a protective bio-field around herself”.

Demon Bear:

The main antagonist, it draws power from negative human emotion.

It is capable of teleportation, immense strength, transformation, and the corruption of human souls.

Below is my signed issue of New Mutants #18 featuring Dani and the Demon Bear by Bill Sienkiewicz

———Possible Spoiler Ahead——-

Additionally, Antonio Banderas has been cast as an undisclosed villain, to appear in a post-credits scene.

This scene, changed during reshoots, originally featured Jon Hamm portraying the villain Mister Sinister.

WILL IT BE ANY GOOD?

It depends, based upon the trailer and what I’ve read about the crafting of the film once Disney and Marvel Studios got to re-tool it. It’s got better than a 50/50 shot.

The X-Men films under FOX have been a mixed bag. The high water mark for me personally being Hugh Jackman’s “Old Man Logan” influenced “LOGAN” and the excellent X2.

X-men: The Last Stand was the weakest of the original X-Men Trilogy.

The continuity was broken with the newer cast of the terrific “X-Men First Class” repaired with another winner “X-men Days of Future Past” and slumped a bit with the entertaining though flawed “X-Men Apocalypse” led into the disappointment that was Dark Phoenix.

The R rated Deadpool franchise that shares a universe with FOX X-men films has been a solid earner and fans loved them.

However, many X-Men fans still have the abysmal Dark Phoenix fresh in our memories.

I’m pleased by what I’ve seen in this latest trailer and my interest has risen I’ll suspend my judgment until I see the final trailer before it’s spring release.

WHEN DOES IT COME OUT?

The New Mutants is set to be released in the US April 3, 2020.

All art-Marvel