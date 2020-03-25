Thursday: New TV-Binging Podcast: Amber Rollo and Gabe Pacheco: Ex-Fiances in Quarantine!

Gabe Pacheco, originally from Washington, DC, is an actor, comedian, host, friend, and roving academic. He’s an entertainer who inspires you to think, moments after you’ve already laughed. A bilingual performer with progressive leanings, watching 10 minutes of Gabe on stage can feel like you’ve smoked a joint of Ghost Train Haze sativa and mockingly laughed at headlines from the Sunday Times.
Animated, literate, and with a touch of sly post-Millennium wit, Gabe shimmies and flickers his way through a set. No one gyrates their hips better to the notion of the world crumbling around us, and no one better evokes the spirit of norteño music with the message of early-80’s DC hardcore. It’s comedy that is steeped in the present, while hoping for a less ridiculous future.
With a decade of experience on the NYC scene under his belt, Gabe has appeared on stages as big as Caroline’s, as experimental as The Creek & The Cave, and as buzzed about as the Knitting Factory. He’s been accepted into the Asheville Comedy Festival and the Accidental Comedy Festival. He’s shared insights on Sirius XM’s “Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang” and “Affirmative Reaction with Xorje Olivares”, while also sitting in as the permanent guest host of the widely popular, left-wing humor and journalism podcast, “The Katie Halper Show”. He hosts his own podcast film review Eat Pray Judge and is co-host of Ponzi Scream, the leftie podcast examining white collar crime. Gabe has trained at the UCB Theater in NYC and is a veteran in the Story Pirates Acting Company, preparing him for his starring role in the short film “Leaves in Autumn”, which was screened at the Anthology Film Archives (NYC) as part of the New Filmmakers Festival.
Gabe Pacheco is a performer. And a storyteller. And an informed bystander of the seemingly never-ending spectacle of current world affairs and humanity that demand our attention…moments after we’ve already laughed.
