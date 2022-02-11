TKO Studios Releases New Fantasy and Action Graphic Novels BLACK MASS RISING and THE FORGOTTEN BLADE!

TKO Studios prepares to delight fantasy and action readers with the release of a pair of riveting new graphic novels – BLACK MASS RISING and THE FORGOTTEN BLADE– scheduled for

print and digital release to the comic book market on March 15th and to the wider direct book

market on May 1st.

BLACK MASS RISING by Theo Prasidis and Jodie Muir • Print MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN • Release Date: March 15th

Set one year after the death of Dracula, hope is returning to the lands of Transylvania, and a young peasant girl named Aurelia dares to dream of a better future, free from the yoke of the devil’s hundred years of darkness. But when a mysterious Healer drifts into town, seeking to cure land and people alike, a terrifying new evil stirs across the blasted lands and it seems that the lord of the undead is not through yet…or could it be an even greater evil? Dive into this titanic and darkly fantastical reimagining / sequel of Bram Stoker’s sanguine classic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

BLACK MASS RISING by Theo Prasidis and Jodie Muir Available March 15th

Print ISBN 9781952203169

Print list price: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN

eBook ISBN: 9781952203473

eBook list price $7.99 U.S. / $10.99 CAN

THE FORGOTTEN BLADE by Tze Chun and Toni Fejzula • Print MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN • Release Date: March 15th

In the land of the Five Rivers, the magical waters that flow from the Citadel grant incredible powers to the people who know to use them. Power that the Church of the Citadel guards jealously and with an iron fist. Years after Ruza the Unwashed, the world’s greatest warrior and wielder of the mystical Forgotten Blade, destroyed the last chance for the people to overthrow the Church’s cruel tyranny, he is recruited by a schoolteacher to save the souls of her two children cursed by inquisitors for no crime at all. To do that, they must do what no one has ever done — infiltrate the Citadel, discover the source of the Five Rivers, and vanquish the most powerful adversary of all: the malevolent god who created this world in the first place.

THE FORGOTTEN BLADE by Tze Chun and Toni Fejzula Available March 15th

Print ISBN 9781952203084

Print list price: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN

eBook ISBN 9781952203466

eBook list price $7.99 U.S. / $10.99 CAN

About TKO Studios | tkopresents.com

TKO Studios launched in 2018 and publishes a diverse catalog of comics, graphic novels and illustrated fiction by an acclaimed array of creators, authors, and artists. The company was founded by author of Bram Stoker award nominee LONESOME DAYS, SAVAGE NIGHTS, entrepreneur, publisher, and producer Salvatore Simeone, and TV showrunner, writer, producer, and director Tze Chun. TKO earned a 2020 Eisner Award nomination for SENTIENT and was nominated Publisher of the Year by Tripwire magazine.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

all art -TKO Studios