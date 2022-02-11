Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / TKO Studios Releases New Fantasy and Action Graphic Novels BLACK MASS RISING and THE FORGOTTEN BLADE!

TKO Studios Releases New Fantasy and Action Graphic Novels BLACK MASS RISING and THE FORGOTTEN BLADE!

BLACK MASS RISING by Theo Prasidis and Jodie Muir • Print MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN • Release Date: March 15th

by Leave a Comment

TKO Studios prepares to delight fantasy and action readers with the release of a pair of riveting new graphic novels – BLACK MASS RISING and THE FORGOTTEN BLADE– scheduled for
print and digital release to the comic book market on March 15th and to the wider direct book
market on May 1st.

BLACK MASS RISING by Theo Prasidis and Jodie Muir • Print MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN • Release Date: March 15th

In BLACK MASS RISING, readers are invited to join writer Theo Prasidis (Swamp Dogs) and artist
Jodie Muir (Magic: The Gathering, Marvel’s The Rise of Kylo Ren) for a lushly illustrated sequel
to Bram Stoker’s terrifying classic.

Set one year after the death of Dracula, hope is returning to the lands of Transylvania, and a young peasant girl named Aurelia dares to dream of a better future, free from the yoke of the devil’s hundred years of darkness. But when a mysterious Healer drifts into town, seeking to cure land and people alike, a terrifying new evil stirs across the blasted lands and it seems that the lord of the undead is not through yet…or could it be an even greater evil? Dive into this titanic and darkly fantastical reimagining / sequel of Bram Stoker’s sanguine classic.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

BLACK MASS RISING by Theo Prasidis and Jodie Muir Available March 15th
Print ISBN 9781952203169
Print list price: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN
eBook ISBN: 9781952203473
eBook list price $7.99 U.S. / $10.99 CAN

THE FORGOTTEN BLADE by Tze Chun and Toni Fejzula • Print MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN • Release Date: March 15th

Next up, from the award-winning writer Tze Chun (The 7 Deadly Sins, The Fearsome Dr. Fang,
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) and artist Toni Fejzula (Dead Inside) comes a bold new vision
of the fantasy action genre with the release of THE FORGOTTEN BLADE.

In the land of the Five Rivers, the magical waters that flow from the Citadel grant incredible powers to the people who know to use them. Power that the Church of the Citadel guards jealously and with an iron fist. Years after Ruza the Unwashed, the world’s greatest warrior and wielder of the mystical Forgotten Blade, destroyed the last chance for the people to overthrow the Church’s cruel tyranny, he is recruited by a schoolteacher to save the souls of her two children cursed by inquisitors for no crime at all. To do that, they must do what no one has ever done — infiltrate the Citadel, discover the source of the Five Rivers, and vanquish the most powerful adversary of all: the malevolent god who created this world in the first place.

THE FORGOTTEN BLADE by Tze Chun and Toni Fejzula Available March 15th

Print ISBN 9781952203084
Print list price: $19.99 U.S. / $25.99 CAN
eBook ISBN 9781952203466
eBook list price $7.99 U.S. / $10.99 CAN

About TKO Studios | tkopresents.com
TKO Studios launched in 2018 and publishes a diverse catalog of comics, graphic novels and illustrated fiction by an acclaimed array of creators, authors, and artists. The company was founded by author of Bram Stoker award nominee LONESOME DAYS, SAVAGE NIGHTS, entrepreneur, publisher, and producer Salvatore Simeone, and TV showrunner, writer, producer, and director Tze Chun. TKO earned a 2020 Eisner Award nomination for SENTIENT and was nominated Publisher of the Year by Tripwire magazine.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

all art -TKO Studios

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x