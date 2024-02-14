TOKYOPOP Announces Valentine’s Day Promotion – 40% Off All Manga!

Manga and romance fans are invited to dive into a wide array of intriguing TOKYOPOP titles that celebrate modern love in all its varied ways.

CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX – CRUSHING LOVE – an original boys’ love manga inspired by the Netflix anime series created by Adi Shankar featuring alter egos of the handsome and hunky characters from hit Ubisoft video games in a highly referential homage to the early 90s.

A trio of titles from TOKYOPOP’s LoveLove imprint includes:

WE CAN’T JUST DO PLAIN LOVE in a continuing multi-volume manga series about a kinky office love affair between a secretary and her boss.

STAR CROSSED is a full-color BL webtoon launching in February about the secret romance between a king and his loyal knight.

THE PRINCE IS IN THE VILLAINESS’ WAY will intrigue readers with a tale of love between a handsome prince and a reincarnated warrior princess.

WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND – an inspiring true story of how a gay couple in Japan formalized their union by adapting a legal loophole in the manga.

Advance pre-orders for print titles are also available now, a full 60 days before the print release, via the TOKYOPOP website. For the Valentines Day promotion, readers can purchase titles all the way up to April 12thlaunch dates.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGONREMIX – CRUSHING LOVE, story by Ben Kahn, art by Bayou Kun · SRP: $14.99 · 176 pages · ISBN: 978-1-4278-7404-7 · Digital Available Now; Print Release March 12th

Dolph Laserhawk, the once powerful and illustrious super-soldier stationed under the oppressive Eden mega-corporation, evolved from a mindless killing machine to a rebel outcast on the run. But before he can finally be free of the manipulative forces surrounding him, he must relive the best and worst moments of his life. Using Marcus Holloway’s VR technology, he walks through his memories of living as a penniless deserter and meeting the love of his life, Alex Taylor. Reflecting on his passionate and tumultuous love affair with the ruggedly handsome criminal mastermind, he will eventually come to terms with the truth behind this crushing love.

Immerse yourself in the first-hand accounts of Captain Laserhawk’s tragic past through this introspective manga adaptation featuring all-new scenes that explore Dolph’s conflicting thoughts and motivations leading up to the most memorable moments in his life.



WE CAN’T JUST DO PLAIN LOVE, VOLS. 1-3 by Mafuyu Fukita ∙Print SRP: $13.99 each ∙ 208 pages ∙ISBN: 978-1427873392 ∙

For Mature Readers 18+ ∙ Available Now

Devoted office worker Sakura Yuino has been transferred to work under a new supervisor: the handsome, gentlemanly Tatsuki Kiritani. From the outside, the two of them seem very put-together — but they’re both hiding troublesome personal issues. Sakura has a scent fetish, and Tatsuki can’t be around women without… getting aroused.

To help him out, dedicated subordinate Sakura proposes “special training” to help Tatsuki get over his issues with women (bonus: she can indulge her scent kink). What could possibly go wrong?

This book contains explicit sexual content and is intended for an audience aged 18 years and up.



STAR CROSSED, by Crimson Chains∙ Print SRP: $19.99 ∙

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

208 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427875495 ∙ For Older Teens ∙

Available February 13, 2024

This is a story about a king and his knight…

Polaris is king of the stars; with his celestial paint brush he breathes life into constellations, which protect his kingdom. Yildun is his loyal knight, ever at his side, but always in shadow as his station dictates him to remain unseen. Together, they will face a battle for the throne from Polaris’ brother — as well as their own conflicting feelings. A love story written in the stars!



Publisher TOKYOPOP celebrates romance and love in all its forms ahead of Valentine’s Day as it announces a special manga sale that runs February 12-19.THE PRINCE IS IN THE VILLAINESS’ WAY, Vol. 1 by Minami Shiima ∙Print SRP: $13.99 ∙176 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427874368 ∙ For Teen Readers ∙Available February 6, 2024

Iris, the “Wise Princess Who Never Smiles,” has just remembered her past life as Fiona, Warrior Princess from the neighboring kingdom. In this lifetime, however, the events that lead to Fiona’s death have yet to happen, and Iris becomes determined to use the knowledge from her reincarnation to stop the person she suspects is behind her murder: Fiona’s cousin, Prince Alvin.

In disguise, Iris moves to the neighboring country and becomes the princess’ educator. But when she meets Prince Al, he turns out to be a cool-headed flirt, who, most-shockingly of all, is actually very sweet with Fiona… Can Iris figure out the truth in time to save Fiona from her fate?



WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND, story and artwork by Yuta Yagi · SRP: $12.99 · 148 pages · ISBN: 978-1427873385 ·

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Available Now

As a gay couple living in Japan (where gay marriage is not yet legal), Yuta and Kyota found a unique loophole to live together and support one another financially, legally, and medically; Kyota adopted Yuta. This nonfiction manga depicts how they met, living together, discussions with their parents, and their future anxieties and determination as they strive for independence and equal rights under Japanese law.

Yuta Yagi is a self-described otaku living in Japan with his partner, Kyota. He is best known for his autobiographical manga, WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND.

all art-TOKYOPOP