Toy Fair 2020- KidRobot’s Frank Kosik’s Exclusive Interview Featuring World-Debut of KidRobot X Bhunny Collection!!

I come from Punk Rock. Like old days and everybody was welcome, you know? It wasn’t about “You can’t come in because of this.” The whole point was these are all the people who were excluded from other stuff all of you can come to this show and we can make our own party. — Frank Kozik

Kidrobot, the world’s premier art toy company, released the much-anticipated Bhunny figure designed by Frank Kozik, world-renowned artist and Kidrobot Chief Creative Officer.

My daughter and I attended the jam packed world wide launch party of BHUNNY! The live paint & mingle session with Frank Kozik at THE SLATE NY, featuring a Bob Ross certified instructor.

In attendance were, a diverse, eclectic mix of journalists, artists, collectors, toy designers and influencers, which mirrored the ideals of KIDROBOT – “a collective of dreamers who want to create a space where art, design and surprise meet.”



Kidrobot is an innovative cross between sculpture and conceptual art, offering not only a powerful medium for today’s international fashion designers, illustrators and artists, but also the creative canvas for emerging street trends and pop art.



We’re always looking for new formats, new price points, new products that have the creative factor, but are accessible to anybody that might want them.- Frank Kozik

Kidrobot figures retail anywhere from $5 to $25,000, and many appreciate in value over time. It’s important to Frank that everyone has an opportunity to collect at a price they can afford, and to be a part of a growing culture of custom art toys.

“This is why I’m in the toy business to make people happy. ” -Frank Kozik

During my interview, we spoke at length about his flood of new licenses, the new #bhunny line, how the custom toy market has exploded, and how important it is to him personally always to be looking to give diverse artists an opportunity to fuel the company creatively, and drive toward more inclusivity both in his product line and the wide range of collectors he wants to reach.

“We just released a really great series with all Hispanic artists from Mexico & Central America, all the stuff we talked about last year is happening, we keep growing, we keep getting all the good licenses. Lots of good art pieces are coming out, they’re selling well. The market is strong.” -Frank Kozik

When I met up with Frank at the KIDROBOT booth at ToyFair 2020 it was a continuation of the conversation we started in 2018, you can read that coverage here. Frank speaks candidly about why he’s so passionate about his company’s commitment to finding unique, talented, diverse creators. It’s a must see interview! –

The element of surprise – the nod, the magic – finds its way into everything Kidrobot does, creating a point of differentiation.

My process is inclusion. Everyone should come to the party. A lot of toy companies are built upon the exclusionary hype thing..”You can’t have it! It’s expensive and we’re gonna torture and make you blow all your money to get this thing!!” I’m the opposite. I think everybody should have access to, whatever range they’re comfortable with, to something that’s decently designed. – Frank Kozik



Once each Bhunny sells out, it will never be available again," said Kozik. "That's why we crafted this series so carefully—no two Bhunny figures are the same in shape and color. We recognize that these pieces aren't just toys but unique pieces of collectible, colorful art that celebrate iconic pop culture.

The limited series is creatively packaged in custom boxes and individually numbered, featuring original art from each character’s respective universe. Sold at an attainable price point, the Bhunny provides all pop culture fans the opportunity to own a piece of art!



Loot Crate subscribers will have exclusive access to Godzilla, the first Bhunny of the series. This kaiju-based Bhunny will be available to Loot Crate subscribers who purchase the March 2020 Loot Crate on www.lootcrate.com.

The series’ remaining five figures will be released simultaneously, with hundreds of new licensed Bhunnies expected to launch throughout 2020.

The Bhunny collection is available at select retailers including Target, Walmart and other specialty stores, as well as Kidrobot.com, while supplies last.

Photo Credit- Kidrobot / Author