TRAILER AVAILABLE NOW – DIG – Coming to Theaters September 23!

I was just made aware of this intriguing thriller by Director K. Asher Levin staring Thomas, Jane Liana Liberato Harlow Jane and Emile Hirsch! The film is “DIG” and the simple premise of a small town heist is one that involves trauma, redemption and forgiveness between a father & daughter.
When he and Jane arrive at the site, they are suddenly taken hostage by a dangerous couple, who will stop at nothing to retrieve what lies beneath the property. Now father and daughter must work together to outsmart their captors and survive the grueling night.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Image courtesy of Zia Pruductions