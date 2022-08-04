TRAILER AVAILABLE NOW – DIG – Coming to Theaters September 23!

I was just made aware of this intriguing thriller by Director K. Asher Levin staring Thomas, Jane Liana Liberato Harlow Jane and Emile Hirsch! The film is “DIG” and the simple premise of a small town heist is one that involves trauma, redemption and forgiveness between a father & daughter.

When he and Jane arrive at the site, they are suddenly taken hostage by a dangerous couple, who will stop at nothing to retrieve what lies beneath the property. Now father and daughter must work together to outsmart their captors and survive the grueling night.

Directed by:

K. Asher Levin Written by Jason Chase Tyrrell Starring:

Thomas Jane Liana Liberato Harlow Jane and Emile Hirsch

SYNOPSIS:

Steve Brennan is trying to piece together a life shattered by a road rage incident that killed his wife and left his teen daughter Jane deaf and resentful of him. Still hoping to mend things with Jane a year later, Brennan accepts a contract for a high-paying demolition job in the desolate New Mexico sprawl outside Las Cruces.



I’ll have a review and hope to score an interview with the filmmakers & talent closer to release!

In Theaters & on Digital and Demand September 23!

Image courtesy of Zia Pruductions