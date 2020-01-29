Unwavering Demand for Undiscovered Country Runs Rampant Countrywide!

Image Comics has fast-tracked a fourth printing of Undiscovered Country #1 in order to keep up with the mounting pressure from fans looking to jump on board for the new series by New York Times bestselling writers Scott Snyder (Batman, Justice League, American Vampire, Wytches) and Charles Soule (Curse Words, novels The Oracle Year, Anyone) and artist Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Amazing Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Hellblazer).

In Undiscovered Country, readers journey into an unknown region that was once the United States of America—a land that’s become shrouded in mystery and literally walled-off from the rest of the world for decades. A small expedition enters the former US in search of a cure to a humanity-ending pandemic. They travel inward and learn the secrets of what America has become; each member seeking their own form of truth in the undiscovered country.

The series was acquired early on by New Republic Pictures after a competitive bidding war for potential franchise development with Snyder and Soule attached to adapt the screenplay and serve as executive producers alongside Camuncoli. John Hilary Shepherd will oversee development.

Undiscovered Country #1, fourth printing (Diamond Code DEC198445) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, February 19.

Undiscovered Country #2, second printing (Diamond Code OCT199140) is available at comic book shops now.

Undiscovered Country is also available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.

