Watch the Fiirst Episodes of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Now!

According to an article from starwars.com.The new Star Wars Kids game show dares competitors to take on the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery through physical and mental challenges on an exotic forest planet, inside a starship, and deep in the bowels of an ancient Jedi Temple.

The actor best known among Star Wars fans as Jar Jar Binks has traded a duckbilled Gungan mo-cap suit for simple and sleek Jedi robes to transform into Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, the host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

For Best, the opportunity was a surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. “I never thought that I would be asked back, to be honest,” Best says of the casting call inviting him to help create the new role.

“I was very pleasantly surprised. What really made me say yes was the fact that this was breaking new ground in the Star Wars universe.”

And he’s thrilled for what it means for young fans watching at home.

“I think what’s the most important about the representation of someone like Kelleran Beq as far as being a person of color and the leader of this Temple — kind of like the Dean of Jedi — is it breaks down what’s possible. It breaks down what you can do, and creates just a brand new world of possibilities out there.” -Amhed Best Jedi Master Kelleran Beq

As the first Star Wars-themed game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge invites real kids to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away.

The premise is a unique construct that challenges players and fans watching at home with mind-bending memory games, but gently reinforces one of the most important Jedi lessons: Winning is nice, sure, but failure can be the greatest teacher.

Still, cast and crew are exuberant on those occasions when challengers succeed, journeying to the Jedi Temple, conquering their fears, and avoiding the pitfalls of the dark side to ignite their lightsabers and emerge victorious.

“It’s always been kids who have been my favorite Star Warsfans,” Best adds, “and to be able to give back to kids is something special.”

In reality, the sprawling obstacle course is laid out inside a Los Angeles, California, soundstage. An homage to the kids’ cable game shows that dominated the air waves in the 1990s, right around the time Jar Jar Binks made his debut in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the show is the brainchild of Lucasfilm’s Scott Bromley, Steve Blank, and Mickey Capoferri.

To celebrate the premiere of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, which debuted June 10th with the first and second episodes on Star Wars Kids, StarWars.com went behind the scenes, spending a day on set and chatting with Best and his co-star Mary Holland about their experience stepping into these new roles!

