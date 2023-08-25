‘1923’ Season 1 Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘1923’ season 1 is out now on Blu-Ray

I can’t say I have ever watched an episode of Yellowstone before. I have heard it is a good show, just never got a chance to watch it. When I heard 1923 season 1 was coming out on Blu-Ray, I was hoping I might get to check this show out. I was able to get a review copy of season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for 1923 season 1 here:

From a whirlwind romance out of Africa to the rugged mountain frontier of Montana, the sweeping series 1923 chronicles the unhindered passion and the shocking truths of the American West. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing post-war world, Western Expansion reveals the depths of human greed and the forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples. The critically-acclaimed drama recounts the journeys of a multi-generational ensemble as they fight for their legacies to endure and hope that those they depend on will return to the places and people they call home.

I enjoyed watching this show more than I thought I would. The season starts a bit slow, but get better as it moves along. We see this family go through a lot this season, and not all of it ends well. They find themselves fighting a few different enemies, and make some tough decisions with them. As this season comes to a close, it looks like the Dutton family is in danger of losing everything.

