Home / A&E / A Carnival Windrush Story: The Story of Claudia Jones

A Carnival Windrush Story: The Story of Claudia Jones

The performance tells the story of Claudia Jones. It is a riot of storytelling, with colour, sound, emotion, and audience participation.

by

 

By Black Heroes Foundation

Black Heroes Foundation brings joy using the Arts to celebrate and tell the stories of Black Heroes. As part of Wandsworth Arts Fringe festival this year, during the week of Windrush Day, the Story of Claudia Jones is taken to school children in Wandsworth libraries and performs for the public at Battersea Arts Centre on Saturday 25th June at 7:30pm.

It is a riot of storytelling, with colour, sound, emotion, and audience participation. Using a multitude of medium with innovative blends of drama, song, photography, and film. Telling the story of Claudia Jones, Trinidadian born, US immigrant, political activist, victim of the USA McCarthy era, deported to England in the early 1960s, introducing the first West Indian carnival in London at St Pancras Town Hall, precursor to the world-famous Notting Hill Carnival.

The Story of Claudia Jones seeks to empower and inform its audiences and increase wider public appreciation of Black history and culture, and in particular the important role and influence on British culture that Claudia Jones has had. It is youth and community focused and aims to encourage audiences of all social and cultural backgrounds.

A formidable all female black cast includes actors Montana Moscoll, Ziah Gayle and Misie Goode. Directed by Dr Anni Domingo, and produced by Joyce Fraser for the Black Heroes Foundation.  The play was written by Jennifer Farmer and Joyce Fraser.  Stage management is provided by Marcia Newman, and sound design by VamvaSoundDesign.  Black Women telling the story of a Black Woman

Battersea Arts Centre,  Saturday 25th June, 7.30pm

Get your tickets now on Eventbrite/BlackHereosFoundation

www.blackheroesfoundation.org

Funded by Wandsworth Council and Wandsworth Libraries GLL

Supported by Battersea Arts Centre

Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of Black Heroes Foundation, on Tuesday 31 May, 2022. For more information subscribe and follow https://pressat.co.uk/

Previously Published on pressat.co.uk

***

Photo credit: iStock

