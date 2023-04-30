A Conversation With Ernie Hudson About Champions

A Chat with Ernie Hudson about Champions

I first saw Ernie Hudson in Ghostbusters. His character was certainly a bit more straight edge then all the other members. He returned in Ghostbusters 2, and played a different character in the 2016 film. We saw Winston make a surprise return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. When I heard he was in Champions I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to ask him a few questions about this movie and here is what he said about it.

1. How did you hear about this film?

The script was sent to me, I think from Bobby Farrely. They sent it to me and asked me would I consider doing the part. I read the script. I loved the script, it was a fun script.

I worked with Woody Harrelson back in 1995 on a movie called ‘The Cowboy Way’. We have maintained a friendship. I’m a fan of his, he is just a really great guy.

Working with him again and also Cheech Marin. We did a television pilot back in the 70’s. So I knew Cheech. And it was just great fun working with Bobby Farrely. I know his work and had always heard good things about him. So that really peaked my interest.

But when I read the script, I really liked the fact that it represented a community that we don’t see a lot of in the media. Film or TV really, if it all. It might be one character on the show. This reflected a lot of that community. It also showed for me that like a lot of people think unless life looks a certain way, it doesn’t have value. You saw that they did it in the community, the humanity, the humor all of that.

Of course, I didn’t know how the young people would be. But these young people are cute and also quite charming. I felt it would be a great project to be a part of.

2. What were some challenges you faced playing your character?

Well, I am not a big sports fan. I didn’t have a lot of basketball coaches to reference. But I do think of coaching as mentoring. You know, what do you need to do to get the best out of your team. Who do you want to surround, not just you, but also your assistant coaches. People who are working with you to that one common goal of winning.

My assistant coach, that Woody Harrelson plays is a little unhinged. We’ve been friends a long time, but he just sometimes is his own worst enemy. He does this thing that forces me to have to let him go.

But for me, it was more about relationships and friendships. Those old friends who you know are capable but they can be their own worst enemy. I appreciated the fact that throughout the movie Phil never lets him go. He is always sort of looking out for him. So it spoke a lot about that. A lot of things in my own life that I have sort of been reflecting on.

3. Do you have a favorite scene or moment with your character in the film?

I don’t know, maybe the scene when I come to get him out of jail. You kind of feel a little bit responsible for why he is in jail. Even though you are not. You are trying to talk some sense into him. Even though you know you have to be hard and cut him loose.

It was all of those things that I think we go through in life with people we love. It showed a lot about that relationship and who those people are. In spite of what a lot of people would interpret as what Marcus did to him, what happened to him, he’s fine. It’s more about you hope this guy can finally listen and can do something with his life.

4. Why do you think people should watch this movie?

Well, I did a movie years ago, around 1990 called ‘The Hand that Rocks the Cradle’. I played a mentally disabled character which was not a lot in the movies about that community. When researching the part I found there were people I knew who had members of their family who were disadvantaged. Who had somehow cut them off in their minds for the good of that person. My mechanic had a daughter who had been in homes since she was three. I knew him for years and he never even mentioned that until I started inquiring.

So it’s almost like a part of us that we feel shouldn’t be seen. And it makes no sense. Of course we are in a different place now. But what I loved about people seeing this movie saying ‘Life is life.’ Sometimes we tend to think if you don’t have some money and if you don’t live in a certain place or a certain way then your life has less value then somebody who has this or that.

I have lived long enough to know that you can have all the money in the world but it doesn’t necessarily make your life any better.

Hopefully we get a chance to see this community more than just on TV. But you get a chance to see this team. This group of people, how they interact and their humor. Just their love and appreciation for each other. And they are more than quite capable. In the artistic community as actors, they more than hold their own.

I think this movie is very insightful. Just opening us up to a greater appreciation for the all of humanity as opposed to wanting things to look a certain way. I think if we can do that then maybe we can even appreciate ourselves more.

Champions is out now on Digital and arrives on Blu-Ray and DVD May 2nd.