Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Girl Pushes to Help People in Their Community in ‘Radiant Jayera’

A Girl Pushes to Help People in Their Community in ‘Radiant Jayera’

When they see people around them having a tough time, they decide to do something about it

by Leave a Comment

radiant jayera, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

A girl tries to help people in need in ‘Radiant Jayera’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, we met a boy who took on an important problem. Many people couldn’t afford hearing aids, and he decided to find someway to help them. There were kids at school who had to return hearing aids at the end of the day, and this caused him great pain. Not only did he start his own type of hearing aids, but he made sure they reached all types of people. As this episode came to a close he became the next member of an elite group of kids. Now we get to see a girl try to help people in need in ‘Radiant Jayera’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

radiant jayera, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Radiant Jayera’ here:

Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.

radiant jayera, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

I was blown away watching this episode. This teen has done so much for her community. When she saw people in need, she came up with lots of ways to help them out. It was amazing to see her energy and how happy she was to help out so many people. As this episode comes to a close she gets asked to become a member of an elite group of people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
radiant jayera, marvel's hero project, tv show, documentary, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Radiant Jayera’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.