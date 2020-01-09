A Girl Pushes to Help People in Their Community in ‘Radiant Jayera’

A girl tries to help people in need in ‘Radiant Jayera’

Last time on Marvel’s Hero Project, we met a boy who took on an important problem. Many people couldn’t afford hearing aids, and he decided to find someway to help them. There were kids at school who had to return hearing aids at the end of the day, and this caused him great pain. Not only did he start his own type of hearing aids, but he made sure they reached all types of people. As this episode came to a close he became the next member of an elite group of kids. Now we get to see a girl try to help people in need in ‘Radiant Jayera’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Radiant Jayera’ here:

Jayera is a young woman who has been working to level the playing field for those in her neighborhood who could use support in hard financial times. From fundraising for Free Wash Day to holding pop-up “pay what you can” shops, her community service is a benchmark of humanitarianism in her town. Now, Marvel recognizes her incredible work by making her a Super Hero.

I was blown away watching this episode. This teen has done so much for her community. When she saw people in need, she came up with lots of ways to help them out. It was amazing to see her energy and how happy she was to help out so many people. As this episode comes to a close she gets asked to become a member of an elite group of people.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Marvel’s Hero Project ‘Radiant Jayera’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook.