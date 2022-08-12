Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'A League of Their Own' Season 1 is Available Now on Amazon Prime

‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1 is Available Now on Amazon Prime

'A League of Their Own' Season 1 is Available Now on Amazon Prime

a league of their own, tv show, comedy, drama, sports, season 1, review, sony pictures television, amazon studios

'A League of Their Own' season 1 is out now on Amazon Prime

I have been lucky to watch a fair amount of TV shows lately. When they are done right they can be a lot of fun to watch and tell some wonderful stories. When I heard about A League of Their Own season 1 I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

a league of their own, tv show, comedy, drama, sports, season 1, review, sony pictures television, amazon studios

(c) Amazon Studios

You can read the plot for A League of Their Own season 1 here:

The show follows Carson and Max and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

a league of their own, tv show, comedy, drama, sports, season 1, review, sony pictures television, amazon studios

(c) Amazon Studios

We see groups of women come together to follow their dreams at the start of this season. A lot of women show up but only a handful of them will make it on a team. Once the Peaches roster is picked we see these women are different in many ways. But they must find a way to work together if they want to become an amazing team. While this season moves along we see them all change in many ways. As this season comes to a close life for all of these women will never be the same.

a league of their own, tv show, comedy, drama, sports, season 1, review, sony pictures television, amazon studios

(c) Amazon Studios

A League of Their Own season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

