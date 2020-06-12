Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A New Kind of Game Show Begins in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’

A New Kind of Game Show Begins in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’

Teams of four will compete in wild challenges for a chance to win some big money

by Leave a Comment

don't be a wiseguy, don't game show, comedy, physical, pilot, review, abc

Prepare for a wild good time in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’

I have watched my share of game shows. Although they vary in many ways, the concept is normally the same. Play some games for a chance to win big prizes. When I heard about Don’t I will admit it looked interesting. I was able to watch a screener of the pilot episode ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’ and here is my thoughts on it.

don't be a wiseguy, don't, game show, comedy, physical, pilot, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’ here:

Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, DO their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

don't be a wiseguy, don't, game show, comedy, physical, pilot, review, abc

(c) ABC

This unique game show begins in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’. This team of four is ready to play, but some of the games prove tougher than they expected them to be. Yet as the game moves forward they end up doing pretty well in them. As this episode comes to a close, this team faces a very challenging final game.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
don't be a wiseguy, don't, game show, comedy, physical, pilot, review, abc

(c) ABC

Don’t airs Thursdays at 9/8 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x