A New Kind of Game Show Begins in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’

Prepare for a wild good time in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’

I have watched my share of game shows. Although they vary in many ways, the concept is normally the same. Play some games for a chance to win big prizes. When I heard about Don’t I will admit it looked interesting. I was able to watch a screener of the pilot episode ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’ and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’ here:

Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, New York, DO their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

This unique game show begins in ‘Don’t Be a Wiseguy’. This team of four is ready to play, but some of the games prove tougher than they expected them to be. Yet as the game moves forward they end up doing pretty well in them. As this episode comes to a close, this team faces a very challenging final game.

Don’t airs Thursdays at 9/8 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.