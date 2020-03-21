Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Terrible War Is About to Begin in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 1

A Terrible War Is About to Begin in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 1

Picard and this crew end up on an amazing planet where Soji realizes what her true mission is.

by Leave a Comment

et in arcadia ego, part 1, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

Soji’s true mission becomes clear in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, a shocking truth about the Mars attack came to light. This was while some members of this crew had their own secrets become known. Meanwhile Seven took a bold step with the Borg cube, and Elnor was there to help out in whatever ways he could. As this episode came to a close, Soji helped lead the way to her mysterious home world. Now we get to visit this place in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

et in arcadia ego, part 1, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 1, patrick stewart, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

You can read the premise for ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1 here:

Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.

et in arcadia ego, part 1, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

Picard and this crew arrive at Soji’s home world in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1. It certainly wasn’t what they expected it to be, and its inhabitants are rather remarkable. They also meet the person in charge of this place, and some of the things they have achieved there over the years. When Narek shows up, these people take him prisoner. As Soji gets to talking to some of these beings, her true mission starts to become clear. As this episode comes to a close it looks like war is looming, and Picard is not happy about this turn of events.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
et in arcadia ego, part 1, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, patrick stewart, season 1, review, cbs all access

(c) CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1 is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.