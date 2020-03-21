A Terrible War Is About to Begin in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ Part 1

Soji’s true mission becomes clear in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, a shocking truth about the Mars attack came to light. This was while some members of this crew had their own secrets become known. Meanwhile Seven took a bold step with the Borg cube, and Elnor was there to help out in whatever ways he could. As this episode came to a close, Soji helped lead the way to her mysterious home world. Now we get to visit this place in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1 here:

Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.

Picard and this crew arrive at Soji’s home world in ‘Et in Arcadia Ego’ part 1. It certainly wasn’t what they expected it to be, and its inhabitants are rather remarkable. They also meet the person in charge of this place, and some of the things they have achieved there over the years. When Narek shows up, these people take him prisoner. As Soji gets to talking to some of these beings, her true mission starts to become clear. As this episode comes to a close it looks like war is looming, and Picard is not happy about this turn of events.

Star Trek: Picard 'Et in Arcadia Ego' part 1 is available now on CBS All Access.