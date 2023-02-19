A Thud ‘at the Cabin’: Why I Was Left Cold by Shyamalan’s Adaptation

I’m a bit of a M. Night Shyamalan apologist.

“The Sixth Sense” was one of the first horror movies I ever truly loved. I remember begging my parents to take 10-year-old me to the theater and being sad when they left me at home with a sitter for date night instead. Waiting up past my bedtime to hear their review was as close as I was gonna get to seeing the movie myself – at least for a few years. “It was so scary, Chelsea,” I remember my mom telling me.

When I did eventually see the film myself, I became slightly obsessed. There’s a reason why Toni Collette remains, to this day, my favorite actress. The performances were incredible, the atmosphere chilling, and the layers undeniable. What could the red doorknob Bruce Willis tries and fails to open actually mean? Did it have something to do with the red balloon Haley Joel Osment was locked in the closet with?

It was a movie that reward repeat viewings, one that scared me every single time. To this day, I struggle to run to the bathroom in the middle of the night fast enough, afraid that pukey Mischa Barton would be on my heels the second I tiptoe out of bed.

An Adaptation of a Favorite

Of course, as I matured, so did my taste in horror. But Shyamalan opened the door for me, and I’ll be forever grateful for the way he ushered me into the genre. I went on to enjoy “Signs”, “The Village” – even “Lady in the Water” wasn’t so bad! Could his movies be shlocky and over the top? Sure. But you could always count on ol’ M. Night to serve up a compelling afternoon at the movies. Nobody bats 1000, and Shyamalan’s contributions to the genre were a net positive.

When I found out he’d be adapting one of my favorite horror novels into a movie, though, I’ll admit I had some reservations. Paul Tremblay’s “Cabin at the End of the World” is one of the best books I’ve read in recent years. He beautifully balances themes of love and bigotry with loss and perseverance. I read the book in two sittings before pushing it onto my husband to read next. I didn’t just inhale the book, I needed the person I love the most in the world to read it and agree with my feelings on the ending.

The First Red Flag

There’s a natural, knee-jerk reaction that most of us have to the name M. Night Shyamalan. Even as an apologist, I understand the criticism attached to his persona. Despite career highs, he relies too heavily on twists and can be ham-fisted with his storytelling. I’m virtually always willing to give filmmakers the benefit of the doubt, especially in the horror genre. I think big swings and bigger misses help artists grow. And Shyamalan has proven he’s willing to take feedback, experiment, and come out the other side better for it. I wanted to love Knock at the Cabin.

But that name change. It was the first red flag, really. “Cabin at the End of the World” is one of my favorite book titles ever. It conveys so much atmosphere and dread in so few words. And I’m not in favor of never changing the title of movie adaptations. If Shyamalan had improved upon an already great title, that’d be fantastic. But he didn’t. “Knock at the Cabin” is objectively worse in every way. It’s vague, like something I’d scroll past on Netflix while searching through the cheap made-for-streaming options. It doesn’t evoke anything like the original name of the book. If Shyamalan could take such a fantastic title and make it worse on every level, what hope could I possibly have for the film?

The Rupert Grint of It All

Perhaps I would’ve sat out “Knock at the Cabin” altogether if Rupert Grint hadn’t been cast. For the better part of two decades, I was the among the world’s largest “Harry Potter” fans. I attended every midnight release, captained my college quidditch team, and traveled abroad to visit filming locations and the coffee shop where J.K. Rowling wrote some of the series.

Unfortunately, the magic started to wear thin as I delved a bit further into literary analysis of the books. Then Rowling started waging war on the transgender community and I decided to wash my hands of her and the series altogether. You can imagine how refreshing it was to learn that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson denounced Rowling’s hateful rhetoric. The unpacking of my “Harry Potter” grief will need to wait for another post, but needless to say, I love to see those three onscreen. When I saw Rupert Grint had joined the cast of “Knock at the Cabin,” I was back on board.

The Four Horsemen

For the uninitiated, “Knock at the Cabin” stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge. They play Eric and Andrew, a gay couple vacationing in the woods of Pennsylvania with their adopted daughter, Wen. Their trip is interrupted as four strangers force their way inside, demanding the family make a sacrifice to prevent the apocalypse. They mean the family no harm, they insist, but demand they make a choice to stave off tsunamis and plagues. It’s a simple premise that allows performances to shine. Deciding what to believe – and whether to trust these strangers – is the primary source of tension. In the book, the choice is juxtaposed with pretty extreme violence, too.

A Three Star Adaptation of a Five Star Book

“Knock at the Cabin” pales in comparison to the “Cabin at the End of the World.” My disappointment with the title was really just the beginning. While the performances are solid and the film adeptly shot, I couldn’t help but feel underwhelmed by the final product. I’m sure my feelings would’ve been different had I not read the book first. The book is, after all, always better than the movie. There’s just more time to dedicate to the internal thoughts and feelings of the characters. I recognize the challenges that come with adaptation, which is why I was always hesitant about this movie.

Much of the dramatic tension of the book stems from the accidental shooting of a child. It was a moment in the story where stakes changed. Gun violence, especially involving a child, is always weighty. But author Paul Tremblay used the death to make a grand, beautiful statement about tolerating the intolerable. About facing the unimaginable. About living in spite of everything, everything going wrong. The world’s catastrophes are nothing in comparison with a family’s singular loss.

Bungled Endings

While much of the grander meaning of “Cabin at the End of the World” is lost with the omission of Wen’s death, I was actually okay with the change at first. Nobody wants to see a child die violently, and the sacrifice her father willingly makes for the family was touching in its own right.

Actor Ben Aldridge told reporters: “I think it would’ve been unwatchable, and I’m so glad it was changed because I would’ve hated to have acted that. I could have, of course, but I like the choice Night made.”

No, the issue I have with the film is the clumsy revelation that, in fact, Jonathan Groff’s sacrifice is indeed what makes the catastrophic world events come to a close. We get confirmation that the four intruders are who they say they are, and that their deaths weren’t in vain. We even learn that Rupert Grint’s character had targeted the couple in a hate crime years prior. All of the beautiful ambiguity of the book is gone.

Better Than Nothing?

It’s easy to play Monday morning quarterback with a film like this. It should’ve ended with them driving into the distance, I told my husband on the way home from the theater. While the movie didn’t live up to my admittedly high expectations, it wasn’t a bad way to spend a few hours on a Sunday. As a cinephile, I’m glad to have voted with my dollars towards a mid-budget movie by a director I’m still, in spite of it all, rooting for. It won the box office, too, unseating “Avatar: The Way of Water.” So, in a sense, yes, I suppose this adaptation is better than nothing.

Still, I’m left a little sad that the larger movie-going audience was robbed of such existential horror. Paul Tremblay has his own opinions on the changes:

“I find it horrific there’s this higher power that is just going to willy-nilly sacrifice humans for everybody else,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like a very moral thing to do, so I don’t find it that hopeful. I find the idea of what happened in my book — that the two characters reject that, like ‘No, we’re not going to sacrifice. That’s wrong. We’re going to go on.’ That’s a little bit more hopeful.”

On that note: read the book! It’s insanely good (as is my favorite Tremblay novel, “Head Full of Ghosts).

