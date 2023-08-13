Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Touching Story Gets Told in ‘Night Night Ocean’

A Touching Story Gets Told in ‘Night Night Ocean’

Watch as a number of little sea creatures say good night to each other in this wonderful book

by

night night ocean, children's fiction, amy parker, net galley, review, thomas nelson children's

A wonderful tale gets told in ‘Night Night Ocean’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time these books have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Night Night Ocean I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Night Night Ocean here:

This adorable board book in the popular Night Night bedtime storybook brand for children 0 to 4

follows a little manatee saying good night to ocean friends

gives families a fun way to calm down for bedtime

teaches first learning concepts about sea life

celebrates how diversity and differences make the world a beautiful place

A vibrant bedtime story makes a sweet gift for birthdays, Christmas, and Easter. It’s also a fun addition to a summer beach vacation, trip to the aquarium, or learning unit on the ocean.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. We see all kinds of sea animals getting ready for bed. The illustrations are amazing and really help move this story along. As this tale comes to a close, the ocean creatures are off to dream land. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

Night Night Ocean is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

