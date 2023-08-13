A Touching Story Gets Told in ‘Night Night Ocean’

A wonderful tale gets told in ‘Night Night Ocean’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. Most of the time these books have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Night Night Ocean I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Night Night Ocean here:

This adorable board book in the popular Night Night bedtime storybook brand for children 0 to 4 follows a little manatee saying good night to ocean friends gives families a fun way to calm down for bedtime teaches first learning concepts about sea life celebrates how diversity and differences make the world a beautiful place A vibrant bedtime story makes a sweet gift for birthdays, Christmas, and Easter. It’s also a fun addition to a summer beach vacation, trip to the aquarium, or learning unit on the ocean.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. We see all kinds of sea animals getting ready for bed. The illustrations are amazing and really help move this story along. As this tale comes to a close, the ocean creatures are off to dream land. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

Night Night Ocean is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.