Home / A&E / An Accident Changes the Life of a Lawyer Forever in ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’

An Accident Changes the Life of a Lawyer Forever in ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’

Watch as a woman gets used to her new abilities with the help of her super powered cousin

A new journey begins in ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’

I have really enjoyed most of the Marvel TV Shows. What If was a lot of fun and took audiences on some wild adventures. Loki showed a new side of a villain and proved their journey was far from over. In Moon Knight we saw a man go on a dangerous adventure to stop someone from bringing a powerful deity back. When I heard about She Hulk I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’ and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’ here:

Jen Walter’s world is turned upside down after a freak accident leaves her with superpowers.

(c) Disney Plus

We see a woman’s life change after a terrible accident at the beginning of this episode. Once this happens their cousin Bruce agrees to help them anyway he can. Bruce thinks this will be a long journey for them but this proves to not be the case. Somehow Jen is getting used to her new abilities faster than Bruce ever did. All Jen wants to do is get back to her old life, but Bruce isn’t sure that is possible. As this episode comes to a close Jen does something in court that changes her life forever.

(c) Disney Plus

She Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘A Normal Amount of Rage’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

