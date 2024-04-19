An Action Packed Story Gets Told in ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is now in theaters

Action films can be a lot of fun to watch. When they are done right they take audiences on a thrilling adventure. When I first heard about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare I will admit I knew very little about it. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare here:

An action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare gets 8.5/10. The beginning is a little slow, but doesn’t take long to get better. There are tons of explosions and plenty of action scenes throughout. The cast clearly had a blast playing their characters and the story this film tells is an intriguing one. Once this movie comes to a close, life for this small band of people will be changed forever.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is out now in theaters. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.