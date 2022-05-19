Adam Delves Into Many Important Issues on ‘The G Word’

‘The G Word’ is available now on Netflix

I have watched a couple of Adam Ruins Everything videos. They put a sometimes comedic spin on moments in history. Yet at the same time they reveal things that you just don’t hear about everyday. When I heard about The G Word I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The G Word here:

A hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government’s triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it.

I had a great time watching this series. Each episode delved into a different topic, and they were fun to watch and informative at the same time. We see Adam show the good and bad things the government has done that impact our daily lives. We see Adam do some crazy things and he too seems to learn some stuff along the way. As this series comes to a close it ends on a positive note.

The G Word with Adam Conover is available now on Netflix.