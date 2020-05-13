Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Adam is Worried About Attending Prom in ‘Pretty in Pink’

Adam is Worried About Attending Prom in ‘Pretty in Pink’

At first he is looking forward to it, but starts to get nervous once he realizes a few things

pretty in pink, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

Adam gets asked to go to Prom in ‘Pretty in Pink’

The Goldbergs has become one of my favorite shows. It is full of 80’s nostalgia, has some great characters and has told some good stories so far. I have been lucky to cover some episode of this show over the years. Now Adam is worrying about going to Prom in ‘Pretty in Pink’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

pretty in pink, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Pretty in Pink’ here:

Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

pretty in pink, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

Adam is nervous to ask someone an important question in ‘Pretty in Pink. He gets a nice surprise when they end up asking him instead. This news makes him elated for a while, until he starts worrying about how the night might turn out. Meanwhile Geoff’s dad is in the hospital, and Erica realizes she has a tough time providing comfort. When Adam asks his mom for help, things get bad fast. Thankfully he is able to make it right, and his dad helps him make a good decision. To learn more about The Goldbergs click on this website.

pretty in pink, the goldbergs, tv show, comedy, season 7, review, abc

(c) ABC

The Goldbergs ‘Pretty in Pink’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

