Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Agent Elvis’ Season 1 is Available Now on Netflix

‘Agent Elvis’ Season 1 is Available Now on Netflix

The first season of this action packed animated show is streaming now on Netflix

by Leave a Comment

agent elvis, tv show, animated, adult, Matthew McConaughey, season 1, review, sony pictures animation, netflix

‘Agent Elvis’ season 1 is out now on Netflix

I am a fan of animated shows. I grew up watching shows like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ducktales. In my adult years, I love shows like Big Mouth and The Cuphead Show. When I heard about Agent Elvis I hoped I might get a chance to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

agent elvis, tv show, animated, adult, Matthew McConaughey, season 1, review, sony pictures animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Agent Elvis season 1 here:

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.

agent elvis, tv show, animated, adult, Matthew McConaughey, season 1, review, sony pictures animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

I had a blast watching season 1 of this animated show. Each episode is action packed and has Elvis fighting all kinds of dangerous people. There are plenty of cool spy gadgets and tons of wonderful Elvis songs in each episode. As this season comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over. You can learn more about this animated show here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
agent elvis, tv show, animated, adult, Matthew McConaughey, season 1, review, sony pictures animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Agent Elvis season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x