‘Agent Elvis’ season 1 is out now on Netflix

I am a fan of animated shows. I grew up watching shows like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ducktales. In my adult years, I love shows like Big Mouth and The Cuphead Show. When I heard about Agent Elvis I hoped I might get a chance to check it out. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Agent Elvis season 1 here:

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.

I had a blast watching season 1 of this animated show. Each episode is action packed and has Elvis fighting all kinds of dangerous people. There are plenty of cool spy gadgets and tons of wonderful Elvis songs in each episode. As this season comes to a close it is clear this mission is far from over. You can learn more about this animated show here.

Agent Elvis season 1 is available now on Netflix.