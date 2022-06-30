Aim for the Stars in ‘Phantom of the Open’

At the 1976 British Open, Maurice Flitcroft golfed a 121, the highest round ever. In golf, the highest ever means the worst ever. Maurice had never golfed a full round in his life before entering the prestigious British Open. Yes, this actually happened.

Director Craig Roberts’s The Phantom of the Open narrates the life and times of Maurice Flitcroft, beautifully played by Mark Rylance. The screenplay by Simon Farnaby based on his book written with Scott Murray isn’t so much a humorous biography, but rather a whimsical allegory of what can happen when you aim for the stars. The Phantom of the Open is big laughs with an even bigger heart.

Growing up as a young lad in England, Maurice Flitcroft studied Spanish in school. He dreamed that he would become a longshoreman like his father. Adult Maurice, authentically embodied as a simple man of few words by Mark Rylance, becomes a crane operator at the shipyard. He’s sweet on Jean, played by the amazing Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), who works in the shipyard office.

Unbeknownst to everyone, Jean is a single Mom with young son Michael. She tells Maurice that she got pregnant when she was 17 years old. If they married, he would already have a son. Maurice is a good, kind man in love with Jean. Maurice gets on one knee and asks Jean to marry him, “I’ll give you champaign, caviar, diamonds, and travel the world…” They marry. They have twin sons, Gene and James.

As Maurice narrates, “I put my own dreams on hold.” He works at the shipyard and provides for his family. Michael, played by Jake Davies, becomes an engineer. He hires on as a manager at the shipyard company that Maurice works for. Gene and James, played by funny Christian Lees and Jonah Lees, are champion disco dancers in England. Maurice tells his boys, “Aim for the stars…”

When Maurice’s company merges with another, there will be downsizing according to his son Michael. Maurice no longer has to put his dreams on hold. Sally Hawkins’s Jean heartfully tells her husband that he’s been a good father, and a good husband, “It’s your turn now.” One night, Maurice flips on the television. He’s mesmerized by the telecast of the British Open. Although he’s never golfed in his life, he decides to enter the British Open.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Director Craig Roberts hysterically navigates Maurice’s clumsy attempts to train for the Open. Maurice really can’t join his local country club without the proper references. Maurice shanks balls at innocent bystanders on the beach. His wife Jean discovers a loophole: Maurice enters as a professional golfer in the hallowed British Open.

Jean kisses Maurice and says, “Whatever happens, no one can say you didn’t try.” Maurice shoots the worst round in the history of the British Open. Michael watched Dad on television with work colleagues. He confronts Maurice at home. Maurice concedes, “I’m sorry I embarrassed you, son.” Maurice becomes a celebrity, not necessarily in a good way.

Maurice enters the Open a couple more times, in ridiculous disguise. Apparently, he does have a weird pathology. At the same time, Maurice’s family life spirals out of control. Michael retrieves Gene and James in Germany on their disco dance tour collapse.

Gene says to his parents, “Maybe, if we had another father…” Maurice is silent as he cooks dinner. He puts on his coat and leaves. Jean tells her sons what their father has done for her and them. She says, “You are going to apologize to your father…” Sally Hawkins is quietly powerful. She’s the rock of the family and of The Phantom of the Open.

In The Phantom of the Open, we aim for the stars and go after our dreams. Yet, we never know where that leads. That’s just life. Still, the one constant is love.

In the bizarre turn of events, which actually happened, Maurice emerges as a celebrity in a good way. The notorious hacker inspired others in his trials and tribulations. At the poignant narrative arc, Maurice acknowledges the great love of his life, Jean, “You are the sugar in my cup of tea.” Jean teared up. So, did I.

In the end, it’s about love. That makes The Phantom of the Open something special. Just saying.

—

Watch the official movie trailer

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock, modified