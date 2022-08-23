Alder Searches for the Final Piece of the First Song in ‘Revolution Part 2’

This unit returns to Fort Salem in ‘Revolution Part 2’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit was put on trial, and it was not going well for them. It wasn’t until the arrival of someone that things started looking up for them. After the trial was over Raelle and Scylla decided now was the time to get married. While this was going on someone else thought it a great idea to also tie the knot. Just when it looked like the battle might be over, we see the Camarilla had one more trick up their sleeve. As this episode comes to a close this unit must prepare for their toughest battle yet. Now this unit must return to Fort Salem in ‘Revolution Part 2’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

It looks like Fort Salem has fallen to the Camarilla at the start of this episode. This unit decides to head back there and fight for this place. Things aren’t looking good there and it seems the Camarilla has a few new tricks up their sleeves. While this is going on Alder frantically searches for the final piece of the first song. When things look bleak Raelle opens a door to a mysterious place. It is here Tally fears something bad might happen, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. As this episode comes to a close something amazing happens that changes the world forever. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Revolution Part 2’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.