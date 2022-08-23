Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Alder Searches for the Final Piece of the First Song in ‘Revolution Part 2’

Alder Searches for the Final Piece of the First Song in ‘Revolution Part 2’

While this is going on this unit must find a way to stop the Camarilla once and for all

by Leave a Comment

revolution part 2, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

This unit returns to Fort Salem in ‘Revolution Part 2’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit was put on trial, and it was not going well for them. It wasn’t until the arrival of someone that things started looking up for them. After the trial was over Raelle and Scylla decided now was the time to get married. While this was going on someone else thought it a great idea to also tie the knot. Just when it looked like the battle might be over, we see the Camarilla had one more trick up their sleeve. As this episode comes to a close this unit must prepare for their toughest battle yet. Now this unit must return to Fort Salem in ‘Revolution Part 2’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

revolution part 2. motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Revolution Part 2’ here:

In a climactic battle, the Unit and its allies team up to fight the Camarilla. Alder races across the world to find the final piece of the First Song.

revolution part 2, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

It looks like Fort Salem has fallen to the Camarilla at the start of this episode. This unit decides to head back there and fight for this place. Things aren’t looking good there and it seems the Camarilla has a few new tricks up their sleeves. While this is going on Alder frantically searches for the final piece of the first song. When things look bleak Raelle opens a door to a mysterious place. It is here Tally fears something bad might happen, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. As this episode comes to a close something amazing happens that changes the world forever. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Revolution Part 2’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x