Alex and Friends go on More Adventures in ‘A Little Wild’ Season 2

Prepare for more zany adventures in ‘A Little Wild’ season 2

I really enjoyed all of the Madagascar movies. They told some amazing stories about these four good friends. A Little Wild season 1 was a lot of fun and followed these characters when they were young. When I heard about season 2 I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for A Little Wild season 2 here:

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.

I had a great time watching these episodes. We saw these friends go on more adventures together where they saw all kinds of amazing things. Along the way they learn some pretty good lessons too. Some mistakes take place here and there, but these characters learn from them as well. Fans of the movies will want to check this show out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Madagascar: A Little Wild season 2 is available now on Hulu.