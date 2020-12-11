Get Daily Email
Alex and Friends go on More Adventures in 'A Little Wild' Season 2

Alex and Friends go on More Adventures in ‘A Little Wild’ Season 2

Join these four friends as they go on more crazy adventures together

by

a little wild, madagascar, tv show, computer animated, musical, season 2, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

Prepare for more zany adventures in ‘A Little Wild’ season 2

I really enjoyed all of the Madagascar movies. They told some amazing stories about these four good friends. A Little Wild season 1 was a lot of fun and followed these characters when they were young. When I heard about season 2 I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

a little wild, madagascar, tv show, computer animated, musical, season 2, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

You can read the plot for A Little Wild season 2 here:

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.

a little wild, madagascar, tv show, computer animated, musical, season 2, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

I had a great time watching these episodes. We saw these friends go on more adventures together where they saw all kinds of amazing things. Along the way they learn some pretty good lessons too. Some mistakes take place here and there, but these characters learn from them as well. Fans of the movies will want to check this show out.

a little wild, madagascar, tv show, computer animated, musical, season 2, review, dreamworks animation, hulu

(c) Hulu

Madagascar: A Little Wild season 2 is available now on Hulu.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

