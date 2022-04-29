Alma Takes More Big Risks in ‘Undone’ Season 2

More big risk are taken in ‘Undone’ season 2

I had a lot of fun watching Undone season 1. It was an animated show that took me on a wild ride. When I heard a season 2 was coming out I hoped I might get the chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 2 and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Undone season 2 here:

Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

Alma takes a chance that seems to have paid off big time at the start of this season. Her dad is still alive, Becca is married and Alma is a professor at a university. Yet right away Alma notices something is bothering her mother. She asks Becca for help and at first she is reluctant to do so. Once they do though they discover a shocking secret. This causes them to work together to find a way to make things right. As this season comes to a close Alma makes a tough decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Undone season 2 is available now on Amazon Prime Video.