Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Alma Takes More Big Risks in ‘Undone’ Season 2

Alma Takes More Big Risks in ‘Undone’ Season 2

After taking a chance that makes life better for her and her family she decides it isn't enough

by Leave a Comment

undone, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, mystery, season 2, review, amazon prime video

More big risk are taken in ‘Undone’ season 2

I had a lot of fun watching Undone season 1. It was an animated show that took me on a wild ride. When I heard a season 2 was coming out I hoped I might get the chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 2 and here is my thoughts on them.

undone, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, mystery, season 2, review, amazon prime video

(c) Amazon Prime Video

You can read the plot for Undone season 2 here:

Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her—until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better.

undone, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, mystery, season 2, review, amazon prime video

(c) Amazon Prime Video

Alma takes a chance that seems to have paid off big time at the start of this season. Her dad is still alive, Becca is married and Alma is a professor at a university. Yet right away Alma notices something is bothering her mother. She asks Becca for help and at first she is reluctant to do so. Once they do though they discover a shocking secret. This causes them to work together to find a way to make things right. As this season comes to a close Alma makes a tough decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
undone, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, mystery, season 2, review, amazon prime video

(c) Amazon Prime Video

Undone season 2 is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x