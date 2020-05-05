Get Daily Email
The Alright Action Film ‘Bloodshot’ is out now on Digital

This movie is available now on digital and comes with some good bonus content

‘Bloodshot’ is available now on Digital

Hollywood loves making films based on comic book characters these days. Marvel has done well with this, and crafted a very popular cinematic universe. DC hasn’t had much luck with its live action movies, but their animated films are quite good. When I heard about a Bloodshot film being made, I had mixed feelings about it. I was able to get a digital copy of this movie, and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Bloodshot here:

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Overall this was an okay movie, but I can’t say I loved it. There wasn’t much here that I haven’t seen in other films like this. The origin story wasn’t bad, but it was pretty predictable. As the story moved along, it wasn’t tough to figure out what was going to happen next. This movie got a bit better towards the end, but not enough to make me want to watch it again. There is a pretty interesting alternate ending, and a funny blooper reel too.

Bloodshot is available now on Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

