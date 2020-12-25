Go on an Amazing Journey of Self Discovery in ‘Soul’

Journey to some fascinating places in ‘Soul’

I am a big Disney fan. These movies always fascinated me as a kid, and as an adult I continue to enjoy pretty much every movie they make. I was at D23 Expo in 2019 when I first heard about Soul, and it certainly intrigued me. I was able to watch a screener of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Soul here:

Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

I give Soul an 8/10. The story took a few unexpected turns along the way, but this wasn’t a bad thing at all. Many times I was a little surprised by where it went, but this leads to a stronger story getting told. We get to see two very different beings come together as they find out what living is really all about. As this movie comes to a close, one new adventure begins while another will take a whole new direction.

Soul is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.