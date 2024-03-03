Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / An Exciting Story Unfolds in ‘Dino Earth Day’

An Exciting Story Unfolds in ‘Dino Earth Day’

Join these dinosaurs as they show tons of ways to keep our planet nice and clean

dino earth day, children's fiction, lisa wheeler, net galley, review, lerner publishing group

A good tale gets told in ‘Dino Earth Day’

I have been lucky to read a few of Lisa Wheeler’s books. Each one has been a ton of fun and has taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Dino Earth Day I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dino Earth Day here:

Upbeat rhyming verse from Lisa Wheeler and playful illustrations from Barry Gott present many different ways to take care of the planet. The dinos ride bikes and scooters, clean up a park, plant an urban garden, visit a recycling center, and more. Celebrate Earth Day with your favorite dino friends!

This was a fun book to read. Each page showed some way to either clean up or take care of our planet. We saw these dinos doing all kinds of tasks, and having a lot of fun along the way. Once this book comes to a close it looks like the day was a rousing success. Fans of this author will want to check this book out.

Dino Earth Day comes out March 5th. You can pre-order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

