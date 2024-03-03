An Exciting Story Unfolds in ‘Dino Earth Day’

A good tale gets told in ‘Dino Earth Day’

I have been lucky to read a few of Lisa Wheeler’s books. Each one has been a ton of fun and has taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Dino Earth Day I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dino Earth Day here:

Upbeat rhyming verse from Lisa Wheeler and playful illustrations from Barry Gott present many different ways to take care of the planet. The dinos ride bikes and scooters, clean up a park, plant an urban garden, visit a recycling center, and more. Celebrate Earth Day with your favorite dino friends!

This was a fun book to read. Each page showed some way to either clean up or take care of our planet. We saw these dinos doing all kinds of tasks, and having a lot of fun along the way. Once this book comes to a close it looks like the day was a rousing success. Fans of this author will want to check this book out.

Dino Earth Day comes out March 5th. You can pre-order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.