An Interview With Shantel About Funko Pop Yourself at SDCC 2023

A chat with Shantel about Funko Pop Yourself

Funko has been around for a number of years now. Fans of all ages love collecting the Pops, sodas and many other items they make. At San Diego Comic Con this year, I was able to talk to Shantel a bit about Pop Yourself and some other items Funko has coming out.

How long have you worked for Funko?

Shantel: I have been here for 16 years

What was your first position? And what positions have you had in your time with Funko?

Shantel: I have been in Sales, and at the end of 2019 I moved over into Direct Consumer. Overseeing our stores and our consumers.

So what do you enjoy most working for Funko?

You know, I think it is exciting. There is always something new we are coming out with. Everybody is really excited about what we do, it’s really unique to have that in most companies. So I love that the people I work with and how excited and passionate they are about what we do.

What are some of the challenges you have faced working for Funko?

Well, everything has challenges. But I think like we’re always trying to make sure we are delivering the best fan experience. There are limitations to what you can do. So you are always trying to do better, and I think that is what we are always doing. We learn from something and try to do better next time. Try to do the best that you possibly can for the fan.

What are some exclusives you are most excited about that Funko has at SDCC 2023?

I really like the Funko classics. We have the Spider-Man, it kind of comes in that silver vault looking case. It celebrates the first items we made from Funko in its first year and a half. I think that is a really exciting one.

The Rewind is amazing. Kind of looks like an old VHS cover and it celebrates going back to Blockbuster when you were a kid, so I love that.

Pop Yourself is so fantastic, I am so excited about this. It has been in our two flagship stores for the last two years. We’ve added new SKUs, there are millions of options you can create in doing this. It is launching online this Quarter, we are doing it for Loyalty only. So if you sign up for Loyalty, you can use 100 points, which you get for signing up. Then you can sign up to be one of the first people to do it. So I am pumped about this. It is a great gift, and it is a great personal item.

So where did the idea for the Rewind come from?

I think that is our creative team that comes up with great ideas. We always love nostalgia. I think you can see that from Funko. We’re always looking at new items. We always have a nostalgia piece, and I think this really leans into that. It’s so fun.

Are there any particular fandoms you hope to hit with the Rewind line?

I think it kind of goes back to the authenticity of some of these older titles. There will probably be some new ones too. But I think almost bringing you back to a moment you had with to the exact moment you had with some of those titles. That you probably had on VHS and you can remember hearing opening that casing. It is such a great feeling.

Funko Pop Yourself is available on the website now and you can learn more about it here. You can also follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.