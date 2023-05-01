An Out of This World Tale Gets Told in ‘Girl Out of Time’

A wild story gets told in ‘Girl Out of Time’

I have always enjoyed reading fantasy books. When they are done right they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Girl Out of Time I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Girl Out of Time here:

After thirteen-year-old Anna Armstrong loses her parents in an accident, she is sent to live on her Uncle Jack’s farm. She is despondent, but on her first night there, she is awoken by strange lights originating from a nearby lake. She sets out to investigate—and the skies suddenly erupt in a thunderous explosion. That’s when Anna sees a mysterious woman floating across the lake. She discovers Mara—the woman on the lake—is a time traveler on the run from frightening bone-white alien creatures. She also learns that time travel has consequences. Mara’s time-hopping escape has broken the universe, opening wormholes throughout the valley, each leading to another world. Now, Mara needs Anna’s help—together, they must use science to track down the aliens and close the portals before anything escapes. But can they figure out how before Mara’s very existence is erased forever?

I had a great time reading this book. Life for Anna takes an unexpected turns once something awful ends up happening. She is sent to live with an uncle she barely knows. At first life there is boring until she bumps into a time traveler. They ask Anna for help and she is only to happy to oblige. Along the way Anna sees some stunning places and gets to use some amazing technology. As this tale comes to a close life on this farm will never be the same.

Girl Out of Time is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.