Some Ancient Evils are Coming in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

Ancient evils are coming in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

I have been very impressed by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina so far. This show takes a darker tone that its predecessor, but that is what makes it a joy to watch. We see Sabrina and friends battle all kinds of evils and somehow they find a way to stop them. Last season Sabrina made a choice, and it brought some dire consequences with it. Now Sabrina and friends must stop some ancient threats in part 4. I was able to watch screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Part 4 here:

The Eldritch Terrors are making their way to Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

A deadly group of monsters are making their way to Greendale in Part 4. Each one is more terrifying than the one before it, and stopping them isn’t an easy task. Sabrina finds herself in bad situations more than once, yet thanks to her friends and family things work out better than expected. Yet as this season nears its end, Sabrina will have a tough decision to make. Fans of this show won’t want to miss out on watching this season.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 premieres tomorrow on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.