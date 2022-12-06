Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / An Animal Makes an Arduous Journey in ‘The Little Donkey’

An Animal Makes an Arduous Journey in ‘The Little Donkey’

Follow an animal as they decide to make the long journey to Bethlehem

by Leave a Comment

the little donkey, children's fiction, Gerda Marie Scheidl, net galley, review, northsouth books

A wonderful tale gets told in ‘The Little Donkey’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right they can take me on some pretty amazing adventures. When I heard about The Little Donkey I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Little Donkey here:

In this gentle retelling of the Christmas story, a little donkey sets out on the long journey to Bethlehem.

Along the way he is sneered at by a camel and laughed at by the other animals. Feeling worthless, he begins to stumble and lose heart until a great light guides him to his destination. There he is rewarded for his courage and faith, and learns that the new king loves all creatures.

I had a hard time putting this book down. The illustrations were amazing and really helped move this story along. We see this donkey face lots of adversity along the way but they refuse to let it bring them down. As this tale comes to a close life for this donkey will never be the same.

The Little Donkey is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

