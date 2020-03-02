The Animals Fear the Wolf is Doing Something Bad in ‘Freezes His Buns Off’

The wolf seems pretty dang unhappy in ‘Freezes His Buns Off’

I have found most of the children’s books I have read lately to be a ton of fun. No two stories are alike, and are full of likable characters and some great life lessons. When I heard about The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off I hoped I would get the chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off here:

In the second tale of The Wolf in Underpants, winter has arrived and the whole forest is freezing! As animals stock up on nuts, bread, and cheese wheels, they notice the Wolf is in a frosty mood. Then smaller critters begin to disappear. Will fear grip the forest once again? Or is another lesson on the way?

I had a good time reading this book. The illustrations were very well done, and helped make this forest pop off the page. The characters were likable, and it was fun seeing this tale unfold. As the animals started fearing the worst, it became clear they would have to get answers. Yet as this story came to a close, the truth did end up surprising them a bit. If you liked the first book, then you are sure to enjoy this one.

The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off comes out March 3rd. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.