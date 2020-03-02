Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Animals Fear the Wolf is Doing Something Bad in ‘Freezes His Buns Off’

The Animals Fear the Wolf is Doing Something Bad in ‘Freezes His Buns Off’

When animals start disappearing, they start to think he has reverted back to his old ways

by Leave a Comment

freezes his buns off, the wolf in underpants, children's fiction, wilfrid lupano, net galley, review, lerner publishing group

The wolf seems pretty dang unhappy in ‘Freezes His Buns Off’

I have found most of the children’s books I have read lately to be a ton of fun. No two stories are alike, and are full of likable characters and some great life lessons. When I heard about The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off I hoped I would get the chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off here:

In the second tale of The Wolf in Underpants, winter has arrived and the whole forest is freezing! As animals stock up on nuts, bread, and cheese wheels, they notice the Wolf is in a frosty mood. Then smaller critters begin to disappear. Will fear grip the forest once again? Or is another lesson on the way?

I had a good time reading this book. The illustrations were very well done, and helped make this forest pop off the page. The characters were likable, and it was fun seeing this tale unfold. As the animals started fearing the worst, it became clear they would have to get answers. Yet as this story came to a close, the truth did end up surprising them a bit. If you liked the first book, then you are sure to enjoy this one.

The Wolf in Underpants Freezes His Buns Off comes out March 3rd. You can pre-order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.