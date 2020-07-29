Annie Faces Tough Challenges in ‘Rise of the Black Market’

This series comes to a close in ‘Rise of the Black Market’

I have had a lot of fun reading the Wizard Hall Chronicles series. From first reading Black Market, to Day of First Sun and every book after it has been fun getting to know these characters. Now the series reaches its conclusion in Rise of the Black Market. I was lucky to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Rise of the Black Market here:

When word of a new Black Market emerges, Wizard Guard units from across the world jump into action – And once again, Annie Pearce finds herself in the middle of it all. But as she joins the search, she soon learns that she isn’t the only one looking for the Black Market… Old enemies are regrouping. Enemies who want her new powers, and who will stop at nothing to get them. With a magical assassin on her trail, Annie is faced with the struggle of a lifetime when she realizes that her own flesh and blood has been sent to kill her. With the fate of the Wizard World hanging in the balance and dangerous powers competing to control the Black Market, will Annie be able to protect what’s left of her family, or will this mission be her last?

I had a hard time putting this book down. The stakes have never been higher for Annie and those close to her. While she tries to get used to a new magic, she must face people from her past. Seeing them again isn’t easy, and she has a tough time trusting them. While all this is going on they need to find the new Black Market before a powerful organization claims it. If you have enjoyed the previous books in this series, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Rise of the Black Market is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble. You can follow Sheryl Steines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.