Another Wild Course Makes Its Debut in 'You're Gonna Need a Lawyer'

Another Wild Course Makes Its Debut in ‘You’re Gonna Need a Lawyer’

A new set of contestants take on these courses hoping to become the next champion

Last time on Holey Moley, a new season of this wild show began. Rob Riggle feared something was up and asked The Muppets for help saving this show. What followed was Riggle trying to figure out how to come up with an amazing finale which got off to a rocky start. Meanwhile we saw a few new courses make their debut. As this episode came to a close we saw our first champion get crowned. Now another course makes its debut on ‘You’re Gonna Need a Lawyer. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘You’re Gonna Need a Lawyer’ here:

In another high-stakes evening of mini-golf, this week’s contestants compete for the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals as they cast a line at The Fishing Hole, make a splash at Polecano, have a fiery faceoff on Dutch Courage En Fuego and take a leap of faith on Big Foot Wedge. Meanwhile, Pepé the King Prawn pulls off a kidnapping of resident golf pro Stephen Curry.

A new set of contestants are ready to take these courses on at the start of this episode. To some players they prove to be real tough, yet others end up finding ways to survive them and get through to the next round. While this is going on Rob Riggle asks Kermit for help with delivering an amazing finale. As we get to the finals another new hole makes it debut. As this episode comes to a close we see another champion get crowned.

Holey Moley ‘You’re Gonna Need a Lawyer’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

