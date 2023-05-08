‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is Out Now on Digital

I enjoyed the first Ant-Man film. Although it had plenty of silly moments, overall it was a fun film. Ant-Man and the Wasp was also alright. The villain was kind of unknown to me, but the story was still a fun one to watch unfold. When I saw that first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, I couldn’t wait to see this movie. When I heard this film was coming out on digital, I was looking forward to watching it again. I was able to get a digital copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania here:

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

It was nice getting to watch this film again. The story is action packed and has these heroes exploring a place almost none of them knew existed. There is a powerful foe residing here, one who wants to get out of this place and complete their mission. Stopping them will push these heroes to their limits and will change them all forever. ‘All in the Family’ has some of the actors talking about what it was like working on this film and how much fun they had with this cast. ‘Formidable Foes’ has some of the new cast talking about their characters and how they could affect the MCU moving forward. There is also a hilarious Gag Reel and a couple deleted scenes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out now on Digital and arrives on 4K Ultra, Blu-Ray and DVD May 16th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.