‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I really liked the first Aquaman movie. It was action packed and took audiences on an amazing adventure. Like many fans, I wasn’t shocked when a sequel was announced. I was able to get a review copy of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom here:

As Arthur Curry confronts the responsibilities of being King of the Seven Seas, a long-buried ancient power is unleashed. After witnessing the full effect of these dark forces, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an old enemy, and embark on a treacherous journey to protect his family, his kingdom, and the world from irreversible devastation.

Overall, this was a fun sequel. There is a ton of action and some good comedic moments. There are times when it is a tad obvious what is going to happen next, but I still enjoyed watching it unfold. Once this film comes to a close, we see Aquaman make a big decision. ‘Atlantean Blood is Thicker Than Water’ took a look at the new dynamic between Orm and Aquaman and how much fun the cast and crew had developing their relationship. ‘Necrus The Lost Black City’ showed all the work the crew put in bringing this evil place to life. ‘Escape from the Deserter World’ showed the process of the cast and crew working on this pivotal scene.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.