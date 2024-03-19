Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

This action packed sequel is now on Blu-Ray and comes with lots of bonus content

by Leave a Comment

aquaman and the lost kingdom, superhero, sequel, DC, jason mamoa, patrick wilson, james wan, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I really liked the first Aquaman movie. It was action packed and took audiences on an amazing adventure. Like many fans, I wasn’t shocked when a sequel was announced. I was able to get a review copy of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and here is what I thought of it.

aquaman and the lost kingdom, superhero, sequel, dc, jason mamoa, patrick wilson, james wan, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

You can read the plot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom here:

As Arthur Curry confronts the responsibilities of being King of the Seven Seas, a long-buried ancient power is unleashed. After witnessing the full effect of these dark forces, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an old enemy, and embark on a treacherous journey to protect his family, his kingdom, and the world from irreversible devastation.

aquaman and the lost kingdom, superhero, sequel, dc, jason mamoa, patrick wilson, james wan, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Overall, this was a fun sequel. There is a ton of action and some good comedic moments. There are times when it is a tad obvious what is going to happen next, but I still enjoyed watching it unfold. Once this film comes to a close, we see Aquaman make a big decision. ‘Atlantean Blood is Thicker Than Water’ took a look at the new dynamic between Orm and Aquaman and how much fun the cast and crew had developing their relationship. ‘Necrus The Lost Black City’ showed all the work the crew put in bringing this evil place to life. ‘Escape from the Deserter World’ showed the process of the cast and crew working on this pivotal scene.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
aquaman and the lost kingdom, superhero, sequel, dc =, jason mamoa, patrick wilson, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

(c) Warner Bros Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x