Are You Happy in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

As Director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange has the recurrent nightmare of his renegade ponytailed Multiverse version hurling through planetoids trying to save America Chavez, played by innocent, wide-eyed Xochitl Gomez. America possesses the power to transport between Multiverses, albeit unintentionally. Hence, she’s a Dream Walker.

Her powers make her the obsession of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, the dark force Scarlett Witch, who wields virtually limitless magical powers. She rivals the formidable prowess of former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Stephen Strange, Protector of Earth. The present Sorcerer Supreme is Wong, played by solid Benedict Wong.

In the Wanda Vision TV series, which I didn’t see, Wanda killed her husband Vision, the powerful android played by Paul Bettany. Her sons Tommy and Billy, played by Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, disappeared. Presumably, Wanda had created her sons from her magic.

Suffering traumatic loss, Wanda went mad wreaking havoc and destruction upon the town of Westview. In the aftermath, she returned home to this universe. At least it seems so. Stephen locates Wanda, asking for her help in this Multiverse puzzle. Culminating in a narrative arc, Wanda tells Stephen, “I sacrificed everything!” She chooses the dark path.

Awakening from his recurrent nightmare, Stephen attends the wedding of Dr. Christine Palmer, played with compassion by beautiful, smart Rachel McAdams. Christine was Stephen’s forsaken great love. She asks, “Are you happy, Stephen?” Stephen says, “Yes.” He lies.

As Avenger Scarlett Witch transforms into the villain, Wanda says, “I want to be in a universe where I’m happy.” That would be the universe with her boys, the great loves of her life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Therein lies the inherent poignancy of The Multiverse of Madness. Unfortunately, Director Sam Raimi and Writer Michael Waldron kluge that possibility. The Multiverse of Madness is a mind-bending mess, its own narrative nightmare. That’s too bad.

Writer and Director Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange (2016) is one of my Favorite of All-Time (FOAT) movies. Doctor Strange was about transformation, becoming greater than what we know ourselves to be. Sublime Tilda Swinton played The Ancient One, the Sorcerer Supreme who was Stephen’s Sensei.

In the touching story arc, the Ancient One is dying. She tells Stephen, “Arrogance and fear still keep you from learning the simplest and most significant lesson of all… It’s not about you.” That lands. That’s about life. Nothing about The Multiverse of Madness lands as being about life. Again, too bad.

In Michael Waldron’s narrative, Stephen seemingly learned nothing from the Ancient One. In his flawed Doctor Strange versions across the Multiverse, whether he’s Zombie Strange or Sinister Strange, it’s still all about Stephen. At least for the most part.

Along this vast dimensional journey, we find the Superhero collective called the Illuminati, whose member include X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier, played by the wonderful Patrick Stewart. This occurs as merely the egregious promotion for Marvel’s next phase of Superhero movies. In many ways, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t so much a movie, but rather the extended concept trailer of future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) attractions. Also, too bad.

In choosing to do so, The Multiverse of Madness ultimately wastes amazing performances. Benedict Cumberbatch is heroic and humanly ironic as the humbled Stephen Strange, who tries to save the Multiverse. At the catharsis, Stephen cops to the failure in his relationship with Christine, “I was scared.” That epiphany comes far too late, almost meaningless. Elizabeth Olsen nearly resurrects The Multiverse of Madness from itself. Nearly. Wanda is the profound narrative driver. No, she’s not pure evil. Wanda chooses the dark path out of suffering and sadness. She’s human. Elizabeth is powerful and vulnerable in Wanda’s empathetic spiraling demise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made over $185 million domestically in its first weekend. It may end up as the biggest grossing movie of 2022. That being said, The Multiverse of Madness squanders the possibility of authentically looking at what makes us happy. That’s far more captivating than all the special effects eye-candy of the various Multiverses. In the end, The Multiverse of Madness didn’t make me happy. Just saying.

Watch the Official Trailer:

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock, modified