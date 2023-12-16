Are You Happy in ‘What Happens Later’?

In Writer and Director Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later, Meg and David Duchovny play ex-spouses Wilhelmina Davis and William Davis trapped in an Airport on Leap Day (February 29) during the Snowstorm of the Century. In the Airport power shutdown, Bill and Willa lie on the floor together gazing up at the ceiling. Willa asks Bill, “Are you happy?” Introspectively, Bill talks about a motorcycle, although he never owned one. He says that he really loves his leaf blower, “I’m a leaf blower kind of guy.” He smiles, “You accept what you have.”

Is Bill happy without Wilhelmina, the great love of his life over 25 years ago? That’s the poignant narrative of What Happens Later written by Steve Dietz, Kirk Lynn, and Meg Ryan. I was so unexpectedly moved as Bill and Willa’s lives unveil on screen. What Happens Later is contrived at times, particularly with the Airport (Announcer) Voice, by comically droll Hal Ligget, seemingly the voice of the universe who speaks to Bill and Willa. Still, What Happens Later is an amazing love story. Meg Ryan and David Duchovny are courageously vulnerable and sublime as Bill and Willa, fated soulmates who meet again. Yeah, what happens later?

50-ish Bill and Willa meet at the airport by chance. He’s flying to Austin for a meeting with his younger boss Kevin about his job. Willa is flying to Boston to dog sit for friend Katie. They spy each other in the Terminal, then finally make small talk, which both hate. Suddenly, a massive snowstorm wreaks havoc. Ironically, only flights to Boston and Austin are delayed indefinitely. That’s maybe the biggest contrivance in Steve, Kirk, and Meg’s screenplay. Yet, their slow Act 1 touchingly transforms into something special later.

Bill and Willa couldn’t be more polarizing. He’s the brilliant financial analyst with anticipatory anxiety. Meaning that Bill worries about everything, like me several years ago. Yeah, I keep working on myself. She’s a holistic healer carrying her magical rain stick, which somehow got through airport security. Bill has a 15-year-old daughter Rose, who wants to be a dancer. Although loving father Bill admits, “She’s not very good.” Willa tells Bill that she doesn’t have any kids, “It wasn’t in the cards.” Perhaps, the great source of their breakup was Willa’s miscarriage of their unborn daughter Madison.

Another source of their demise was Willa’s lifestyle choice that Bill respected and suffered with. Willa asks why he left her? Heartbroken, Bill says, “Because I was in love with you! And I couldn’t turn it on and off like a switch.” Willa tearfully admits, “I wanted to live in the woods with you and make babies…” Profound suffering and love define their past life together. David Duchovny and Meg Ryan are so eloquent sharing their humanity as Bill and Willa.

In What Happens Later, first time Director Meg Ryan creates the generous space for herself and David to authentically be Willa and Bill. That’s Meg’s amazing gift as a director. In the touching narrative arc, Willa wistfully asks Bill, “Have you ever wondered ‘what if’?” Later Bill confesses, “I never met anyone who made me feel like you do.” Watching them joyfully dance in the empty Terminal: It was always about love. They somehow let life get in the way. Something we all have done.

In the cathartic narrative arc, David’s Bill talks with his daughter Rose on his mobile phone. He lovingly tells her, “Just dance. Don’t worry.” He just wants Rose to be happy. What all parents want for their children. In the bigger picture, you do what you love in life for as long as you can. Don’t worry. After all, worrying makes no difference at all. What Bill and I have gotten living life. Amen.

Actor and Director Meg Ryan’s What Happen Later, is imperfectly sublime. It takes a while launching on the journey. Once in flight, it’s a wondrous ride. As in life, it’s not about the destination, it’s the journey. The journey is about those we love and those who love us back. What Happens Later poignantly asks, “Are you happy?” That makes it something very special, indeed.