Artemis Goes on a Risky Mission in ‘The Lady or the Tigress’

Artemis takes on a rescue mission in ‘The Lady or the Tigress’
Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Artemis asked her sister for help. Cheshire wasn’t too thrilled about it but did agree to help her sister out. After Cheshire had a chat with two possible moles, she wasn’t sure which one might be telling the truth. After some powerful foes showed up a fight ensued and someone was taken away. As this episode came to a close Artemis knew where she needed to go next. Now Artemis takes on a risky rescue mission in ‘The Lady or the Tigress’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
You can read the premise for ‘The Lady or the Tigress’ here:
Oracle’s memories challenge Tigress’ decision to trust her new allies
Artemis finds herself heading to a dangerous place at the start of this episode. Right away she enlists the help of an old friend, and the two people with her are unaware of this. The mission won’t be an easy one but they hope to rescue someone from a terrible fate. While the mission is moving forward we see a moment from the past unfold that ended up changing more than one life forever. When this mission appears to go sideways we find out who ended up being the mole after all. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Artemis and her team.
Young Justice: Phantoms ‘The Lady or the Tigress’ is available now on HBO Max.