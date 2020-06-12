Artists Singing Lessons On Oppression: 11 Songs For Black Lives Matter Era

—

The Black Lives Matter Movement is history in the making. After years of remaining calm, the citizens of America have decided they had enough. After the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, US streets were filled with protestors demanding justice.

While it seems the youth of America won’t quiet down until the government reacts accordingly, musicians have been sharing in their pain. Hip-Hop artists are singing lessons of truth, showing the world what it’s like to be a Black person in this day and age.

We take a look here at the 11 most powerful songs that support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Trey Songz – ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’

We had to kick off the list with a really intense one. While President Donald Trump is tweeting messages that infuriate the world, Trey Songz is singing lessons. He is putting the spotlight on racism with his new track, ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’. According to ET Online, Trey was inspired to write the song after he joined protests following George’s murder.

He stated that he wanted to speak to people’s hearts and acknowledge the pain that everyone is currently feeling. He certainly achieves that with this track. Also, some of the proceeds of the song will go towards benefiting Black Lives Matter as well as the Community Justice Exchange’s National Bail Fund Network.

J. Cole – ‘Be Free’

This is another song that shows the real trauma that is caused by oppression. Micheal Brown’s death at the hands of police is what inspired it. The chorus speaks to the soul and sends chills down your spine. J. Cole said Michael could have been him, or his best friend. He added that he is tired of being desensitized to the murder of Black men.

Prince – ‘Baltimore’

‘Baltimore’ was inspired by the death of Freddie Gray, who passed away in police custody. The track was recorded a year before Prince’s own death. On the late icon’s birthday, his estate released a touching message – a note written by him. It stated that there is nothing uglier in the world than intolerance between the people of the world.

Usher feat. Nas, Bibi Bourelly- ‘Chains’

Usher’s moving track puts police brutality and racial violence in the spotlight. It was released in 2015 but is still very relevant to Black people. The song’s music video feature many victims of crime against Black people in the United States.

Nasty C feat. T.I. – ‘They Don’t Listen’

US star T.I. and South African rapper Nasty C worked together to address police brutality and racial injustice. The song is relatively new but has already resonated with thousands. It will benefit The Solidarity Fund and Until Freedom.

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Alright’

The musician’s single put a spotlight on the beauty of Black people’s lives that can thrive despite oppression and police brutality. ‘Alright’ has become an unofficial anthem for the BLM protests and rallies. It is clearly a song that touched Black Americans.

John Legend – ‘Glory’

Coming from the film ‘Selma’, this song by John Legend and Common feels very relevant today despite being used to represent the civil rights movement. ‘Glory’ shines a light on the fight against injustice as well as pays tribute to the fight of the past. Hip-Hop artists are singing lessons of truth regarding life as a Black person in America.

Leon Bridges – ‘Sweeter’

This is a very touching song and gives the perspective of a Black man who takes his last breath. Although this song was meant to be released later, Leon dropped it earlier to the backdrop of the current protests and marches. The singer admitted that when he learnt what happened to George Floyd, he wept for him.

C.KHiD – ‘Status Quo’

The rapper joined the musical movement to support people of color facing police abusing powers given by their job. One of C.KHiD’s latest music videos, ‘Status Quo,’ shows how Las Vegas Metro Police harass him on the way to his video shoot. The ironic part of this, the South Carolina born rapper was on his way to the video shoot for his song about bad policing. The footage is politically-charged and shows scenes from where he resided,, Las Vegas. The video hs become ever more relevant today because of the rapper’s message.

“This is why he act wild” he sings on the chorus. The verses are filled with lyrics explaining how people are close to reaching the ‘Satus Quo.’ C.KiD, like the other artists mentioned, predicted the riot of 2020 were coming

Black Thought – ‘Rest in Power’

This track is a tribute to Trayvon Martin. It is also the lead song in Jay-Z’s documentary ‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ that we saw in 2018. The track includes the 911 call from, George Zimmerman, Trayvon’s killers well as words from Sybrina Fulton, the late teen’s mother.

N.W.A – ‘F–k tha Police’

The 1988 classic anti-police-brutality anthem has become popular once again amid protests and marches. This song speaks of the struggle that Black people are still facing and saw an increase in demand of more than 270%. Stream demands for the track increased after the death of George.

Watch the clip below from the NWA movie that showed what sparked the controversial song.

—

