‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Available Now on Digital

This stunning sequel is available now on digital and is loaded with hours of bonus content

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is out now on Digital

I was impressed with Avatar. The visual effects were amazing and it told a really good story. Like many fans, I wasn’t shocked when a sequel was announced. When I heard Avatar: The Way of Water was coming out on digital I couldn’t wait to watch it again. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

(c) 20th Century Studios

You can read the plot for Avatar The Way of Water here:

This sequel reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film,the next chapter launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.

(c) 20th Century Studios

I had a great time watching this sequel again. ‘Building the World of Pandora’ showed how the crew helped bring the creatures and environments of this sequel to life. ‘The Challenges of Pandora’s Waters’ showed how Cameron came up with new techniques to bring the underwater sets together and a few of the difficulties they faced along the way. ‘Becoming Na’vi’ revealed how the cast prepared for their roles and all the different types of training they did.

(c) 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is available now on Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

