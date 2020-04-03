‘Bad Boys for Life’ Is Available Now on Digital

‘Bad Boys for Life’ is out now on Digital

I can’t say I have watched Bad Boys. I was able to see Bad Boys 2, and overall I liked it. When I heard about Bad Boys for Life, I wasn’t sure this movie had any reason to be made. When I heard it was coming out on Digital, I decided to give it a shot. Here is what I thought of this movie.

You can read the plot for Bad Boys for Life here:

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel.

Bad Boys for Life was an alright movie, but I can’t say I loved it. It didn’t really get good until about halfway through. The story was pretty good, and it did deliver a few interesting twists along the way. ‘Ride or Die’ had the cast and crew talk about the process of bringing this movie to life, and some of the challenges they faced along the way. ‘It’s About Time’ told the history of the series, had the cast and crew talk about why they think people enjoy it, and the reasons this movie needed to be made. There was also a blooper reel that gave me a few good laughs. I can’t say everyone will like this movie, but fans of the series should enjoy it.

