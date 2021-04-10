Some Baddies Get Asked Questions in ‘Dear DC Supervillains’

Questions will get answered in ‘Dear DC Supervillains’

Dear Justice League was a really fun book to read. We got to see plenty of heroes in action, and they were only too glad to answer fan questions. Some of them were a little odd, but each hero did the best they could to answer them. When I heard about Dear DC Supervillains I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dear DC Supervillains here:

Peek inside the lives of DC’s infamous rogues gallery in Dear DC Super-Villians, where curious kids write to notorious scoundrels, asking them about life on the dark side. Read between the lines and you may notice the baddies are up to something big! Will the Justice League show up in time to stop them? You’ll have to write in to the Tip Line of Evil to find out!

I had a lot of fun reading this book. We met many famous villains, and some were shocked they even had fans. The questions didn’t always make sense to them, but this didn’t stop them from giving each fan an answer to their question. As the book moves along, it seems this group of baddies is planning something big. Yet as this story comes to a close, things end up not going as any of them hoped things would. Fans of Dear Justice League will want to check this book out.

Dear DC Supervillains is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.